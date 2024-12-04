Sudan: UN Deplores Deadly Shelling On Zamzam Camp

The United Nations has condemned deadly shelling on Zamzam camp, the largest site for internally displaced people (IDPs) in the Darfur region of Sudan.

On Tuesday, UN Resident Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, expressed her grave concern over humanitarian aid organizations reports that Zamzam camp came under fire and intense shelling during the evening of 1 December and again on 2 December.

"Civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected under international humanitarian law and should never be a target," she underscored.

According to humanitarian organizations, the shelling killed at least five people and injured 18, prompting the evacuation of a hospital and the suspension of healthcare operations in the camp, which is located near El Fasher, capital of North Darfur state.

Conditions at breaking point

Already grappling with a months-long siege, Zamzam camp, home to over half a million displaced people, has faced severe shortages of critical humanitarian supplies.

Food security experts confirmed famine conditions in August 2024, making Zamzam the only location globally where famine has been declared this year.

"It is now 232 days since the siege of El Fasher began, which has resulted in unacceptable levels of human suffering," said Ms. Nkweta-Salami.

The violence has further devastated civilian infrastructure, including health clinics and shelters, exacerbating an already dire situation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Conflict Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Urgent call for action

The UN and humanitarian partners have strongly condemned these attacks on civilians and called for an immediate halt to violence.

"[Civilian] protection is paramount," said Ms. Nkweta-Salami.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has also urged all armed groups to consistently grant safe passage for food aid to reach the camp.

"We have the food. We have the trucks. We have the staff on board to ensure this aid gets there. Now, we need all warring parties and armed groups to allow this vital food and nutrition to arrive safely," stressed Alex Marianelli, WFP's Operations Deputy Country Director in Sudan.

With over 11 million people displaced across Sudan, including 5.8 million women and children, the escalating violence has deepened the world's largest displacement crisis.

The UN has renewed its calls for international attention and immediate action to address the ongoing suffering of Sudan's displaced communities.