Africa: World Bank Board Approves $47.7 Million to Improve the Public Sector in the First Result-Based Financing Program

press release

Banjul — The World Bank today approved a $47.7 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) for The Public Administration Modernization for Citizen Centric Service Delivery (PAMP). The five-year PAMP Program-for-Results (PforR) is the first of its kind for The Gambia.

The PforR will support The Gambia's Public Sector to enhance domestic resource mobilization and financial reporting; human resource management; and citizen engagement with results focused on the education and health sectors. The successful achievement of targeted results will unlock additional fiscal space for the government to increase service delivery for citizens while strengthening controls for spending through government systems.

The PAMP PforR aims to monitor progress in optimizing public revenue and financial reporting. This includes tracking the tax-to-GDP ratio, reducing tax expenditures as a share of GDP, and enhancing the accuracy and comprehensiveness of financial statements to increase transparency over government expenditures and public access to financial information. Additionally, the PAMP PforR will prioritize maintaining accurate data to ensure a more manageable payroll and efficient public employment over time that promotes gender equality and climate-responsive development particularly in the health and education service delivery sectors.

"I commend the Gambian Government for its steadfast commitment to transformative reforms that are driving development and unlocking new opportunities. This results-based financing underscores the World Bank Group's strong dedication to advancing the reform agenda, enhancing public sector efficiency, and promoting greater transparency. Together, these efforts are paving the way for a more accountable, service-oriented government that benefits all citizens," said Franklin Mutahakana, World Bank Group Resident Representative.

"The PforR aims to improve the public sector by strengthening the operational capacity of Government institutions," said The Task Team leader, Yousif Mubarak Elmahdi.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs is the lead implementing agency responsible for the execution of the Program.