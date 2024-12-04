Angola: Biden Visits Angola On First Trip to Africa As President

Luanda, Angola — U.S. President Joe Biden received a warm welcome at Angola's pink-hued Presidential Palace Tuesday as he made his first and almost certainly final visit to the African continent as president.

After a red-carpet promenade, renditions of national anthems by a military band, an inspection of troops and a 21-gun salute, he and Angolan President Joao Lourenco, both flanked by diplomats, got down to work.

"I'm very proud to be the first American president to visit Angola, and I'm deeply proud of everything we have done together to transform our partnership thus far," Biden told Lourenco. "There is so much ahead of us, so much we can do."

His administration's top Africa adviser told VOA that Biden sees Angola as "exhibit A" of a collaborative relationship with Washington.

"We, the United States, are working with Angola on a few really important things," said Frances Brown, senior director for African Affairs at the National Security Council, speaking exclusively to VOA. "One is bolstering peace and security in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Another is growing economic opportunities in the region. A third is technological and scientific cooperation."

Unmentioned by Biden -- publicly at least -- was Angola's poor human rights record. Rights group Amnesty International attempted to summarize the situation.

"Amnesty has repeatedly documented excessive and lethal force to disrupt peaceful demonstrations," Kate Hixon, advocacy director for Africa at Amnesty International USA, told VOA via Zoom. "Not only is lethal force used in these demonstrations, but the victims' families do not have recourse to access to justice. We've also seen several repressive laws passed since 2020. Since 2020 it's been illegal to criticize the president. More recently, this year, we've seen two laws approved that further threaten the rights to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and the media."

Angolan opposition groups told local media that Biden missed a "great opportunity" to listen to civil society groups about their concerns.

"The Lobito rail corridor ... is the only concern of Biden's visit to Angola," said Ernesto Mulato of the opposition UNITA party.

Biden is set Wednesday to visit the port city of Lobito, where a new, U.S.-financed rail line brings raw materials from Africa's interior to this bustling port.

Brown told VOA that the president always raises concerns about human rights, privately.

"He never shies away from talking about democracy and human rights issues with counterparts," she told VOA. "And I think that's pretty consistent with the way he's been throughout his long, long career in public service."