Rwanda: WFP Executive Board Concludes Rwanda Visit, Showcasing Support for Refugees and Climate-Resilient Food Systems

Kigali — A delegation of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Board wrapped up a visit to Rwanda where they saw how the UN food agency - the world's largest humanitarian organisation - is supporting refugees and asylum seekers, and contributing to the Government's development objectives through capacity building and programmes that promote sustainable and climate-resilient food systems. In the southern part of the country, the delegation visited the Kigeme refugee camp, one of five camps where WFP supports 15,000 of the 135,000 refugees hosted in Rwanda. WFP provides refugees with food assistance in the form of food and cash for vulnerable and moderately vulnerable people, as well as livelihood strengthening activities such as mushroom farming.

"WFP supports refugees, partners with smallholder farmers to ensure sustainable and resilient food systems, and invests in Rwanda's future through home-grown school feeding," said Andrea Bagnoli, WFP's Country Director in Rwanda. "It is an honour to accompany the Executive Board and see WFP's shared journey with the people of Rwanda towards food security and sustainability."

The delegation also visited the Mushishito Marshland where the KODUMU Cooperative - whose members include both Rwandans and refugees - grow maize, potatoes, beans and vegetables on reclaimed land. WFP is supporting the cooperative with good agriculture practices, post-harvest management training and market linkages with local schools.

"It is impressive to see how much inclusion and participation matter for successful projects and sound policies, whether in joint farming initiatives between host communities and refugees in the Mushishito marshland, or by involving parents in school feeding programmes", said Andreas von Brandt, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Germany to the United Nations in Rome, and leader of the delegation.

The Government of Rwanda recently approved its second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), aiming to achieve middle income status by 2035 and high-income status by 2050, according to its Vision 2050 initiative. WFP is supporting the Government's vision through its life-saving and life-changing programmes.

"The Government's consultation with development partners to foster collaboration in Rwanda is impressive, as is the resilience and commitment of the Rwandan people towards their country's progress," said Rukia Yacoub, WFP's Deputy Regional Director for Eastern Africa.

The Executive Board delegation to Rwanda was comprised of representatives from Chile, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Indonesia and Poland.