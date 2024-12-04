Namibia: Swapo Loses 12 National Assembly Seats

3 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Swapo's National Assembly representation is set to shrink by 12 seats, after the party gained only 51 seats in the 2024 National Assembly elections.

The party currently occupies 63 out of 96 available seats.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) announced that 1.1 million Namibians voted in the National Assembly elections.

The top five parties according to the results are: Swapo with 51 seats, the Independent Patriots for Change with 20 seats, Affirmative Repositioning with six seats, and the Landless People's Movement and Popular Democratic Movement with five seats each.

These results were announced by ECN chairperson Elsie Nghikembua on Tuesday evening.

