Namibia: Opposition Leaders Boycott Election Results Ceremony

3 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Opposition leaders have decided to boycott the announcement of the 2024 election results at the Electoral Commission of Namibia on Tuesday evening.

However, Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda attended the announcement, saying he wanted to face those who he says stole the elections.

"We are here to look them in the eyes. This institution (ECN) does not belong to them. It is ours. They stole the elections," he told The Namibian.

Landless People's Movement spokesperson Lifalaza Simataa on Tuesday evening confirmed the boycott, as did Independent Patriots for Change spokesperson Imms Nashinge.

"All the opposition parties are boycotting. Our stance has not changed," Nashinge said.

Swapo presidential candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was announced as Namibia's president-elect with 638 560 votes, while the party lost 12 seats in the National Assembly.

The results were announcement by Electoral Commission of Namibia chairperson Elsie Nghikembua.

