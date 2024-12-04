Egypt: Govt Asserts Historic, Strong Ties Between Egypt, UAE

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar asserted the historic and strong ties between Egypt and the UAE.

He asserted that celebrating the 53rd National Day of the UAE reflects its success to transform the vision into tangible reality to be an international example of innovation, sustainability and diplomacy.

This came during a word he read out on behalf of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli in the official celebration of the occasion.

He said that the UAE has been always a faithful partner that supports Egypt, lauding the bilateral ties that resulted in successful partnerships in the different domains.

The ceremony honors the UAE's achievements and renews the willing of both countries to boost cooperation in the different fields of trade, education, technology and renewable energy, he said.

Meanwhile, UAE Ambassador to Egypt Mariam al Kaabi said that the UAE believes in the importance of international cooperation and always seeks promoting strategic partnership with sisterly and friendly countries to achieve sustainable development and peace, adding that UAE-Egyptian relations go back to more than 53 years.

(MENA)