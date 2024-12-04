Ethiopia: U.S. Govt Donates U.S.250,000 of IT Equipment to Support Ethiopian Justice Sector

Addis Ababa — The US government has donated some 250,000 USD worth of IT equipment in order to support Ethiopia's endeavors in its justice sector.

The support includes laptops, printers, and scanners, to the Tigray, Somali, Amhara, and Afar regions of Ethiopia. US Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga handed over the equipment to regional and justice bureau representatives today.

Spearheaded by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), the initiative aims to enhance access to justice and promote transparency in Ethiopia's judicial system , it was learned.

During a handover ceremony at the US Embassy in Addis Ababa, Helina Zeru, Ethiopia Country Director for INL highlighted the American commitment to supporting Ethiopia's justice sector reforms at both regional and federal levels.

"Today's handover serves as a testament to our partnership, and we hope this is just the beginning," she stated.

On his part, Ambassador Ervin Massinga emphasized the importance of this partnership, acknowledging the vital role of technology in improving judicial services and fostering the rule of law.

"We hand over information technology equipment to the Regional Justice Offices and courts from our friends in Afar, Amhara , Tigray and Somali region.", he said,

Ambassador Massinga also encouraged them to continue working on that to form a more responsive, efficient, and accessible justice system for all Ethiopians.

"Ensuring the rule of law and increasing access to justice is a priority for the United States government," he said, adding that these efforts will strengthen stability and peace in regions facing significant challenges.

The donation follows a previous initiative in which smart court equipment was provided to some benches of the Federal Supreme Court.

Additionally, INL and USAID have supported transitional justice public consultations across Ethiopia, culminating in the adoption of a transitional justice policy earlier this year.

Representatives from various regional justice offices, along with federal judicial officials, attended the handover ceremony.

The US government reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to supporting Ethiopia's justice sector, underscoring the critical need for efficient and accessible judicial systems in promoting long-term peace and stability.