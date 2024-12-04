Angola: Joe Biden's Visit Demonstrates Angolan State's Capacity for Interaction

Ndalatando — University lecturer João Francisco said today, Tuesday, in Ndalatando, Cuanza-Norte province, that Joe Biden's visit to Angola demonstrates the Angolan state's great capacity for negotiation and interaction, particularly that of President João Lourenço.

Speaking to ANGOP, the lecturer stressed that, in terms of science and strategy, this visit was the result of the Angolan authorities' great negotiating capacity.

"President João Lourenço and his aides managed to negotiate such an important, historic visit that will add a lot of value for Angola, from the point of view of international relations," said João Francisco.

"Today, interacting with countries like the US is exactly the beginning of steps towards greater global visibility," he said.

According to the lecturer, because of this visit Angola is and will continue to appear worldwide, because everyone's eyes are on the country," he stressed.

The visit, he argued, is a milestone and marks a new chapter in Angola's history and its affirmation in the context of nations.

He also said that this visit was important because it was Joe Biden's first to an African country since he took office as US President.

Asked if this rapprochement with the US would affect relations with other nations, João Francisco said that Angola and President João Lourenço have a great capacity for negotiation and this is very important in terms of international relations.

With this great capacity for interaction, he said, Angola is taking advantage in the context of international relations.

President Joe Biden arrived in Angola on Monday for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.IMA/SC/TED/AMP