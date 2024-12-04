Angola Works On Grain Silos Constructions - President

Luanda — President João Lourenço said Tuesday that Angola is working on the construction of grain silos and collection points along the Lobito Corridor and in other places considered potential granaries in the country, with the aim to provide food security.

The Head of State, who was speaking at the opening of talks between the Angolan and US delegations, said that the work is being carried out in partnership with the company Amer-Com.

João Lourenço revealed that important public investment projects are underway with funding from the American EXIMBANK, CITI Capital and the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), and with American companies such as SUN Africa, Africell, Mayfair Energy, Acrow Bridge, GATES Air, among others.

The president also referred to the Chevron and Esso oil companies, which have been in Angola for several decades, as well as numerous American companies that provide services in the oil sector.

The Angolan Head of State praised the contribution of the United States to food and energy security and to the economic and social development of Angola and southern Africa.

João Lourenço stressed that ANGOSAT-2 works with NASA and the Maxar company to acquire high-resolution satellite images to monitor natural disasters, namely in the implementation of the Program to Combat the Effects of Drought in Southern Angola (CESSA).

In terms of food security, various measures have been put in place to encourage local production and the possible processing of food, with the aim of consolidating the basis for the country to be self-sufficient from a food point of view, especially in terms of widely consumed products.

The Executive's programs include the Program to Support Production, Diversify Exports and Substitute Imports (PRODESI), to speed up the diversification of national production, the National Plan to Encourage Grain Production (PLANAGRÃO) and the Fund to Support Agrarian Development (FADA).

The latter is the indirect administration body in charge of providing financial resources for actions aimed at developing peasant food production and agribusiness.

PLANAGRÃO provides for the production of wheat, rice, soybeans, corn and other grains, as well as investment in the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure to support the productive and social sector.

It is a nationwide program, mainly for the provinces with available land and favorable soil and climate conditions for the production of these cereals, such as those in the eastern region (Moxico, Lunda-Norte and Lunda-Sul). VC/DAN/AMP