Ethiopia: Newly Accredited Ambassadors Affirm Commitment to Deepen Bilateral Ties With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — The newly accredited ambassadors of friendly countries have vowed to further strengthen bilateral relations between Ethiopia and their respective countries.

Ethiopia's President Taye Atske Selassie received credentials of 12 Ambassadors from various countries at his office in the early hours of this afternoon today.

The newly appointed ambassadors from various countries received by President Taye were from Mexico, Sudan, Nicaragua, Iran, Gabon, Belgium, China, Ghana, Denmark, Israel, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

Approached by journalists after presenting their credentials, the Ambassadors expressed their commitment to further reinforce maximum endeavors in order to deepen the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and their respective countries.

Among ambassadors presented their credentials, Denmark's Ambassador to Ethiopia Sune Krogstrup said Ethiopia and Denmark have been enjoying a broad and very deep cooperation across many sectors of relevance.

"We have a historical relationship that is important to preserve and develop further. So this is a great day for me," the ambassador elaborated.

Noting that his country is a long-time partner in the Ethiopian agricultural sector as well as forestry, Ambassador Krogstrup stated that the two countries also work closely together within sustainable energy and resilience of vulnerable groups.

Moreover, the ambassador reflected on the strategic importance of Ethiopia as an African giant and one of the largest economies on the continent.

"I believe there's a lot of potential here to expand the relations between our two countries (Ethiopia and Denmark) within trade and investments as well as economic development to the benefits of these nations," he elaborated.

On his part, the Newly appointed Iranian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ali Akbar Rezaie expressed joy for representing his credential letter to President Taye and he is also overwhelmed by the appointment to what he calls "the great nation of Ethiopia".

"Today is a great day for me. I presented my credential letter to the President of Ethiopia. It's a great honor for me to represent my great nation, to the great nation of Ethiopia," said Rezaie. He also expressed gratitude for the hospitality he has received since his arrival.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in areas such as economy, education, new technologies, and political dialogue.

Sudanese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Elzein Ebrahim said on his part today expressed honor to present his credentials as he has been designated for the President of Transitional Sovereign Council of the Sudan.

The ambassador also stated that it was a chance for him to convey his greetings and compliments as well as the compliments of the people of Sudan and the people of Ethiopia to Ethiopian President Taye.

"We have a chance to speak with the president and to exchange on the bilateral issues, and to greet all the people of Sudan and thank them for receiving their brothers from Sudan that are fleeing the war."

He also pledged to further elevate the already strong and historically bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure.

Mexico's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Alejandro Ives said there are a lot of potential areas between Ethiopia and Mexico to further forge in the future in various sectors including in agriculture, diaspora, and tourism.

He also stressed the need for strengthening relations between Ethiopia and Mexico in terms of South-South cooperation.

Israel's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Abraham Nigussie, emphasized the long-standing and strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

Ambassador Avraham reiterated Israel's eagerness to share its expertise and best practices in various sectors with Ethiopia, particularly in areas such as technology, agriculture, and education.