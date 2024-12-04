Angola May Aim for a Seat in the UN Security Council

Luanda — The National Assembly (AN) Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, said on Tuesday in Luanda that Angola may aim for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking to the press, the leader of the Angolan Parliament was hopeful about the hypothesis, after President Joe Biden supported the idea of having the presence of Africa on that council, during his speech at the National Museum of Slavery, in Luanda.

For Carolina Cerqueira, Angola has to point to the future, as it has unique energy potential and other remarkable qualities.

About the US President's speech, she said that it left a strong message of strength for Angolans.

The Minister of Culture, Filipe Zau, highlighted the extremely important role of his portfolio in the country's political agenda.

He cited, as an example, that with the various presences of the Tucker family in Angola, closer relations and identity were created between the two countries.

Notice, he pointed out, the first Africans who arrived in the US left Angola, namely Isabela and António who were taken from the place where we are (Museum of Slavery) to this country.

He explained that from then on, a tenuous relationship began to be created that now takes us to the first visit of a US president to Angola and to businesses of the size of the "Lobito Corridor".

He hoped that relations and rapprochement between the two countries will be strengthened with a view to the development of Angola.

On the other hand, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Dionísio Fonseca, said that in the speech President Biden presented a very positive perspective that could be the development of Angola in the medium term, stressing the need to transform the country's potential wealth into real wealth.

In the business field, the president of the US-Angola Chamber of Commerce, Pedro Godinho, said that the presence of the US Head of State, Joe Biden, is an asset for businessmen from the two countries.

The visit, he said, will greatly facilitate the conditions to encourage partnerships between Angolan and American companies.

US President Joe Biden visited the National Museum of Slavery, the last stage of Tuesday's work agenda in Angola, where he spoke to an audience of hundreds of people, including government officials, parliamentarians and diplomats. VIC/DOJ