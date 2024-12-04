South Africa: Trapped Illegal Miners Request Beef and Porridge - South African News Briefs - December 04, 2024

Trapped Illegal Miners Request Beef and Porridge

After 1,000 units of mageu were sent down a disused mine shaft at Stilfontein, where an unknown number of illegal miners, known as zama zamas, are trapped, the miners requested beef, reports IOL. The plea was delivered via a note written in blue ink on white paper and sent by community members and volunteers assisting the miners. The message read: "We apologize to tell u that those sick people...want something like beef so that they can be tight and also instant porridge they will be thankful." Meanwhile, an eleventh body was retrieved from the mine by volunteers who had lowered food to the miners. The body was pulled up after the miners alerted the volunteers through a note, indicating they would use the same ropes to send bodies to the surface. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the retrieval and noted that the miners remained underground despite ongoing rescue efforts.

Commission Investigates 18 Companies for Selling Expired Food

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is investigating 18 companies in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly selling expired food, reports SABC News. The probe follows consumer complaints and a visit last month to a Verulam company, where inspectors discovered expired cakes and snacks being repackaged, along with improperly labeled products. NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba said: "We must have an investigation or directive to say we are investigating a supplier, and we are here today to issue that directive." Depending on the violations, the NCC may issue compliance notices requiring goods to be removed from shelves or properly labeled. The investigation aims to safeguard consumer health in the province.

Cape Town Firefighters Ready for Summer

As summer temperatures rise, Cape Town firefighters are gearing up for the December fire season, which often brings an increased risk of wildfires, reports EWN. Recent blazes along Chapman's Peak and Paarl Mountain have kept fire crews busy. Fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that they have about 230-250 staff on duty covering 32 fire stations, plus an additional 25 on-call personnel available for major fires. Firefighters will also have aerial support from December to April for monitoring and containing fires. Carelse added that the City of Cape Town's well-equipped fire services have the necessary tools and protective gear to manage vegetation fires effectively across the region.

