Rwanda: Kagame Picks Mukantaganzwa As New Chief Justice

3 December 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

President Paul Kagame on December 3, appointed Domitilla Mukantaganzwa as Chief Justice, replacing Faustin Ntezilyayo.

Mukantaganzwa had been serving as the Chairperson of Rwanda Law Reform Commission.

Ntezilyayo served out his five-year term Tuesday, alongside his deputy Marie-Thérèse Mukamulisa.

They were appointed into the roles in December 2019.

Alphonse Hitiyaremye has been picked as Vice President of the Supreme Court, succeeding Mukamulisa. Hitiyaremye has been a judge of the Supreme Court. Hitiyaremye is a former Deputy Prosecutor General.

Mukantaganzwa, who once served as the head of the Gacaca traditional courts that heard nearly 2 million cases related to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, becomes only the second woman to serve in the position after Aloysie Cyanzayire.

The Chief Justice and their deputy serve for a term of five years, renewable once. Previously, they would serve an eight-year non-renewable mandate.

