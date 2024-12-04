Uganda: Minister Onek Decries Limited Funding for Disaster Response

Minister Onek says he is tired of heading a ministry that is always short on funds to meet the ever growing needs of disaster victims

State Minister for Disaster Preparedness Hilary Onek has expressed frustration over the inadequate funding allocated to his ministry, which hampers its ability to address disasters and emergencies, particularly during the rainy season.

Speaking during an engagement meeting with the Uganda Red Cross Society, which also marked its 60th anniversary, Minister Onek commended the organization for launching a fundraising initiative dubbed the "Humanitarian Response Fund".

The fund aims to provide relief to those affected by disasters.

"We welcome the Red Cross initiative to support affected people because the government cannot do it alone due to limited funds," Onek said.

He lamented the lack of progress in increasing the ministry's budget over the past 11 years, despite its crucial role in emergency response.

Onek noted that disasters are becoming more frequent due to climate change, leaving the ministry stretched thin.

He praised the Red Cross for stepping in to fill the gap and called on other stakeholders to offer similar support.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja, represented by Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi, applauded the Uganda Red Cross for its six decades of partnership with the government.

"As a government, we are happy to have walked this journey with the Red Cross in supporting affected Ugandans," she said.

Uganda Red Cross Executive Director Robert Kwesiga highlighted the growing impact of climate change on disaster frequency.

He noted that the organization responded to 18 major disasters this year alone, including the Kiteezi landfill tragedy and incidents in Ntoroko and Bulambuli districts.

To ensure efficient fund management, Kwesiga announced the formation of a committee led by Dr Elly Karuhanga to oversee the allocation of resources.

"We need more funds to support our 300 staff members and volunteers, ensuring we reach every affected area in the country," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong pledged continued support for disaster response efforts, citing China's previous contributions during emergencies such as the Ebola outbreak.

"We remain committed to assisting Uganda and other African countries in addressing disasters and strengthening preparedness," he said.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address Uganda's disaster challenges amid growing threats from climate change.