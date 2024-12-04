Uganda: DP Urges Govt to Address Systemic Challenges Faced By PWDs

Maxensia Takirambule, the party's national secretary for PWDs, emphasised the importance of moving beyond token gestures to real action.

The Democratic Party has called on the government to take urgent action to address the systemic challenges faced by Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Uganda.

Speaking during the commemoration of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, Maxensia Takirambule, the party's national secretary for PWDs, emphasised the importance of moving beyond token gestures to real action.

Takirambule highlighted that while Uganda has made strides with initiatives like the Persons with Disabilities Act of 2020, critical gaps remain in implementation and compliance.

"The government has made commitments, but significant gaps in monitoring and execution continue to hinder the realisation of equal opportunities for PWDs," she said.

She noted that many PWDs face economic exclusion, with over 80 percent living on less than Shs8,000 per day.

Takirambule described this as "an unacceptable reality that perpetuates poverty and limits access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities."

The party also condemned the lack of accurate data on the prevalence of disability, which hinders effective policy planning.

"The recent census grossly underreported the number of PWDs, and we categorically reject these inaccuracies," Takirambule said.

Maxensia Takirambule, DP's national secretary for PWDs She called for comprehensive disability data collection and a national registration process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The party called for increased funding across government sectors to ensure disability-inclusive programs, enhanced access to healthcare services, and support systems tailored to the needs of PWDs.

It urged the government to allocate disability-specific budgets, introduce a child disability benefit, and extend the age eligibility for the Senior Citizens Grant to 65 years.

Takirambule also appealed for the revival and funding of community-based rehabilitation programs and the provision of assistive devices, sign language interpreters, and personal assistants.

She emphasised the need for disability awareness training among government staff.

"Disability mainstreaming must become a core component of professional development."

Reflecting on the day's theme, "Improved Household Incomes for the Wellbeing of Persons with Disabilities," Takirambule said, "We must ensure that every PWD lives with dignity and independence, and this requires collective efforts from the government, private sector, and civil society."

The Democratic Party reiterated its commitment to advocating for the rights of PWDs and demanded swift and decisive action from the government.