Uganda: Museveni Reiterates Commitment to Championing Interests of PWDs

President Museveni has reaffirmed the government's dedication to promoting the welfare of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across Uganda.

Speaking in a message read to him by Vice President Jessica Alupo during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrations in Kumi District, Mr Museveni emphasized his government's role in fostering inclusivity.

"We are committed to ensuring that service delivery institutions such as schools, health facilities, offices, and polling stations are accessible to all categories of Persons with Disabilities," Museveni said.

He noted that the government has undertaken affirmative action to combat cultural and social injustices affecting PWDs.

The theme of this year's celebration, "Improved Household Income for the Wellbeing of Persons with Disabilities," aligns with the government's fight against poverty.

Mr Museveni urged PWD leaders to embrace wealth creation initiatives like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and other economic empowerment programmes.

Highlighting Uganda's progress, he noted that 38% of households remain in subsistence farming, calling for a transition to the money economy.

"We have created the necessary conditions for profitability, including roads, electricity, peace, and market access. Let's turn these into wealth and jobs for households," Museveni said.

Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development Betty Amongi outlined leading causes of disabilities in Uganda, including prenatal factors (19%), malaria (10%), and traffic accidents (7%).

She called for increased access to folic acid, mosquito nets, and vaccines to mitigate preventable disabilities.

State Minister for Disability Hellen Grace Asamo highlighted achievements of the National Special Grant for PWDs, which has supported 7,422 enterprise groups since 2019, benefiting over 55,000 households.

Under PDM, 10% of funds are allocated to PWDs, with an additional Shs 30 million for well-performing groups under the Emyooga initiative.

Museveni reaffirmed the government's commitment to empowering PWDs and recognized their contributions to Uganda's development.

"We observe this day to honour your role in socio-economic transformation and evaluate strategies ensuring dignified lives for all PWDs," he said.

According to the 2023 WHO report, 16% of the global population lives with disabilities, with Africa home to over 80 million PWDs, including 2 million children in Uganda.

The president called on all Ugandans to adopt healthy lifestyles and heed the NRM's advice on poverty alleviation for a prosperous future.