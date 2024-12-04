Rwanda: Religious Leaders Call Out Unworthy Practice

Religious leaders on Tuesday, December 3, discussed how to address "problems" among faith-based organisations. The issues they looked at include unsafe places of worship, misleading teachings, and "self-proclaimed" religious titles that tarnish the image of religion in the country.

The Rwanda Inter-Religious Council (RIC) convened at the headquarters of the Anglican Church of Rwanda, in Kibagabaga.

Their board meeting which was chaired by Laurent Mbanda, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Rwanda, had key recommendations including addressing false teachings in places of worship, discouraging worship in dangerous locations such as caves and mountains, and addressing the problem of "those who call themselves prophets."

A number of places of worship were, in August, closed due to failure to meet minimum legal requirements.

A joint communiqué pointed at concerns regarding some individuals who adopt misleading titles, something that damages the integrity of religion in Rwanda.

Instances of worshiping in risky locations such as caves, basements, or makeshift structures, which jeopardise people's lives have always been talked about in the country, in addition to reports of clerics exploiting followers by soliciting money under false pretences promising blessings or miracles in return, have in the past, been reported.

During the meeting, RIC members committed to conducting an analysis of issues within religious organisations. The findings will inform discussions at an upcoming meeting of religious leaders aimed at fostering accountability and improving practices within faith-based communities.