Rwanda: Heavy Rains - 3,500 Households Evacuated From Risky Areas

At least 3,506 households located in disaster hotspots have been evacuated and given temporary accommodation since the beginning of the rainfall season in September, The New Times has learnt.

More than 300 disaster hotspots have been identified, according to the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA). At least five people were killed and 18 other injured by floods and landslides in November.

More than 90 per cent of households identified in disaster hotspots in 21 districts have been relocated to safer zones.

According to the ministry, 369 households remain to be evacuated.

Gakenke, Gasabo, Musanze, Nyabihu, Nyarugenge, Rutsiro and Rulindo are on top of the list of districts with many households that will be evacuated.

Gasabo had 981 households to be relocated, Nyarugenge with 483, Rutsiro with 423, while Nyabihu with 349 had households. Gakenke had 308 households, Musanze, 301, and Rulindo, 257 households.

All the identified households in the districts of Burera, Gakenke, Gicumbi, Kamonyi, Karongi, Kicukiro, Muhanga, Nyabihu, Ngororero,Rulindo, and Rusizi have been evacuated and government paid for their temporary accommodation.

Majority of households are yet to be evacuated in Musanze, Ruhango, Rutsiro, Nyarugenge, Nyaruguru districts.

Government has spent more than Rwf140 million on accommodation for the evacuated households.

December weather forecast

The expected rainfall in the first ten days of December is higher than the average rainfall for this time of year according to weather forecasting agency.

The rainfall between 120 to 150 mm is expected in Rusizi and Nyaruguru Districts, many parts of Gisagara, Huye, Nyamagabe, Karongi, Nyamasheke, Nyabihu, Burera Districts, North of Rutsiro, Ngororero, Gakenke, Rulindo and Musanze Districts, South of Rubavu and Nyabihu District, western Gicumbi.

Rainfall ranging between 90 and 120mm, is expected in Muhanga, many parts of Nyanza, Ruhango, Kamonyi, Gicumbi, remaining parts of Gisagara, Huye, Nyamagabe, Nyamasheke, Rulindo, Ngororero, Rutsiro, Karongi, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Musanze, Burera Districts and Northern parts of Kigali City.

Rainfall ranging between 60 and 90mm is expected in Kirehe District, many parts of Kigali City and Bugesera District, remaining parts of Nyanza, Ruhango andKamonyi Districts, Western parts of Nyagatare and Gatsibo Districts, Eastern Ngoma District, Northern parts of Kayonza District and small portion of Rwamagana District.

Remaining parts of Eastern Province are expected to receive the lowest amount of rainfall, ranging between 30 and 60mm.

Strong wind speed ranging between 6 and 8 m/s is expected in Rwamagana and Burera Districts, many parts of Kayonza, Gatsibo, Gicumbi, Rulindo and Gakenke Districts, part of the City of Kigali, Bugesera, Ngoma, Kamonyi, Muhanga and Musanze Districts, parts of Ngororero District, parts of Nyamagabe District, parts of Karongi Dstrict and parts of Ruhango District.

Moderate to slight strong wind speed ranging between 4 and 8 metres per second is expected across the country.

Remaining parts of the country are expected to receive wind speed ranging between 4 and 6m.

Between January and October 2024, disasters in Rwanda damaged 1,620 houses, 1,000 hectares of crops, 66 classrooms, 60 road sections, 12 churches, and 12 bridges, according to government data.

The government aims to bolster its disaster prevention efforts from the current 46 to 60 per cent by 2030 as disaster-related losses cost the country between $200 million and $300 million each year.

The analysis by MINEMA reveals the resilience levels across various sectors: agriculture and livestock resilience stands at 44 per cent, housing and settlement at 55 per cent, transport infrastructure at 39 per cent, energy at 57 per cent, water and sanitation at 46 per cent, environment at 44 per cent, mining and quarrying at 42 per cent, and emergency management at 72 per cent.