Rwanda's 'Intore' Dance Recognized As UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has inscribed Rwanda's Intore dance on its Intangible Cultural Heritage List, highlighting its significance as a symbol of Rwandan culture on the global stage.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, December 3, during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Asunción, Paraguay.

This recognition marks the first time a Rwandan cultural performance has been included on this prestigious list.

"Intangible cultural heritage" refers to the practices, representations, expressions, knowledge and skills- as well as the instruments, objects, artefacts and cultural spaces associated - that communities, groups and, in some cases, individuals recognize as part of their cultural heritage.

UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list is designed to protect traditions that have been passed from one generation to another. It now features 678 elements corresponding to 140 countries.

Louise Mushikiwabo, the Secretary General of Francophone, was among many Rwandans who took to social media to celebrate the latest milestone achieved by the Rwandan dance.

What good news at the end of a year rich in emotions, memories and symbols for Rwanda! Kudos to the team of @RwandainFrance ! The dance of December 31?" Mushikiwabo reacted on UNESCO's post announcing Intore Dance on its Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Quelle bonne nouvelle en cette fin d'une année riche en émotions, souvenirs et symboles pour le #Rwanda! Nuko nuko l'équipe de @RwandainFrance ! La danse du 31 décembre? https://t.co/piTKEQjBie-- Louise Mushikiwabo (@LMushikiwabo) December 3, 2024

Intore is a dance performed by a troupe in Rwanda. The dancers are arranged in lines representing the ranks of warriors on a battlefield.

Through their movements, they imitate a battle against an invisible opponent, jumping and brandishing their spears and shields to the rhythm of traditional drums and horns.

They are supported by songs and poems of triumph. An expression of power, dance is at the center of community events and celebrations, such as harvest festivals and welcoming distinguished guests.

The listing also coincides with recent UNESCO recognitions of other Rwandan heritage sites, including four Genocide memorials and Nyungwe National Park.