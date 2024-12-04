South Africa: G20 Presidency to Establish Three Dedicated Task Forces

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa's G20 Presidency will pursue progress on cross-cutting issues through the establishment of three dedicated task forces.

Speaking during the launch of the G20 Presidency on Tuesday, President Ramaphosa said the first task force is on Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment and Reduced Inequality.

The second task force is on Food Security, while the third task force is on Artificial Intelligence, Data Governance and Innovation for Sustainable Development.

"It is critical for South Africa that the G20 remains focused on its core responsibilities to address global economic and financial challenges. It should not replace existing international institutions and platforms, such as the United Nations and associated bodies.

"At the same time, G20 initiatives should support, not diminish, the responsibilities that countries have to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals, climate action and other commitments," the President said.

To ensure that the G20 remains focused, the President said that South Africa will not create any new working groups or permanent structures.

"We will build on previous presidencies and provide momentum to existing structures and processes. We will reflect on the impact of the G20 over the last 20 years and positioning it to enhance its impact over the next 20-year cycle," he said.

The President emphasised that it is important for South Africa that its G20 Presidency is inclusive.

"Dialogue with civil society and other non-government institutions will be conducted through various engagement groups. These engagement groups are organised according to sectors, such as business, labour, civil society, parliamentary bodies and the judiciary.

"These engagement groups also include science bodies, think tanks, and audit institutions, as well as institutions of higher learning, specific groups for women and youth including vulnerable groups," he said.

President Ramaphosa said the nation also intends to support the creation of a new engagement group, Township20 (TS20), to spotlight the potential of South Africa's township economies.

"This will highlight the creative, cultural, financial and innovative capacities that our own country has to give when it comes to small and medium enterprises as well as cooperatives and how these operate in rural areas as well as townships where our people live," he said.

Following Brazil's example, South Africa will host a G20 Social Forum, amplifying the voices of civil society, women, youth and vulnerable groups.

"South Africa firmly believes that civil society serves as a bridge between the G20 leaders and the people who have the greatest interest in their deliberations," the President affirmed.

Looking ahead to the Leaders' Summit

The G20 Presidency will culminate in the Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025, where world leaders will adopt a declaration outlining collective actions to address critical global challenges.

With over 130 meetings planned across all provinces, and thousands of delegates expected, the G20 Presidency presents an opportunity to showcase South Africa's potential and hospitality.

"The G20 Presidency is an opportunity to present to the world the great opportunities and experiences that South Africa has to offer. We look forward to welcoming our friends and partners to our beautiful country," the President said.

South Africa assumed the Presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2024, marking a historic milestone as the first African country to lead this influential group of the world's largest economies.

This Presidency is not only a significant moment for South Africa but also for the African continent and the Global South, amplifying their voices on the global stage, while advancing shared goals of economic growth, sustainability and equality.