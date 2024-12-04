South Africa: Treasury Extends Public Comment Window On Alcoholic Beverages Discussion Paper

National Treasury has extended the public comment window for the discussion paper on the taxation of alcoholic beverages due to numerous requests to extend the comment period.

The discussion paper on the taxation of alcoholic beverages, along with the discussion papers on the tax treatment of collective investment schemes and phase two of the carbon tax, provided for public comments until the close of business on 13 December 2024.

Since publication, National Treasury has received numerous requests to extend the comment period, specifically with regards to the discussion paper on the taxation of alcoholic beverages.

"Having due consideration for the requests for extension, the deadline for public comments on the taxation of alcoholic beverages discussion paper is hereby extended from 13 December 2024 to 14 February 2025.

"The closing dates for other discussion papers remains the close of business on 13 December 2024," National Treasury said on Tuesday.

National Treasury published a discussion paper titled "Taxation of alcoholic beverages", together with two other discussion papers, namely, "The tax treatment of collective investment schemes" and "Phase two of the carbon tax" on 13 November 2024 for public comment.

Written comments can be forwarded to 2024Alcoholreview@treasury.gov.za by close of business on 14 February 2025.