South Africa: Treasury Extends Public Comment Window On Alcoholic Beverages Discussion Paper

3 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

National Treasury has extended the public comment window for the discussion paper on the taxation of alcoholic beverages due to numerous requests to extend the comment period.

The discussion paper on the taxation of alcoholic beverages, along with the discussion papers on the tax treatment of collective investment schemes and phase two of the carbon tax, provided for public comments until the close of business on 13 December 2024.

Since publication, National Treasury has received numerous requests to extend the comment period, specifically with regards to the discussion paper on the taxation of alcoholic beverages.

"Having due consideration for the requests for extension, the deadline for public comments on the taxation of alcoholic beverages discussion paper is hereby extended from 13 December 2024 to 14 February 2025.

"The closing dates for other discussion papers remains the close of business on 13 December 2024," National Treasury said on Tuesday.

National Treasury published a discussion paper titled "Taxation of alcoholic beverages", together with two other discussion papers, namely, "The tax treatment of collective investment schemes" and "Phase two of the carbon tax" on 13 November 2024 for public comment.

Written comments can be forwarded to 2024Alcoholreview@treasury.gov.za by close of business on 14 February 2025.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.