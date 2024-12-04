South Africa: Home Affairs Committee Defers Discussions On Political Party Funding to Allow Consultations

document

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs hosted successful public hearings on a motion required by section 24(1)(a) of the Political Funding Act, 2018, on issues related to the upper limit for donations received by a political party, and the disclosure threshold for political parties, independent candidates and independent representatives and resolved to afford Members of Parliament an opportunity to consult on the submissions made. The committee will reconvene a meeting where the committee will extensively deliberate on the motion.

"The committee agreed that transparency is a necessary protection mechanism against corruption and undue influence, and that it is necessary to holistically consider representations made today to reach a considered and fair outcome. This can only be good for South Africa's democracy," said Mr Mosa Chabane, the Chairperson of the committee.

Following the resolution by the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs made on 10 September 2024 to subject a motion to a public participation process, the committee is of the view that the public hearings have empowered the committee to recommend a practical and workable motion to the National Assembly. The committee noted the various inputs made during the hearings and committed to a thorough consideration process.

The motion tried to remedy a lacuna in the Electoral Matters Amendment Act of 2014 as confirmed by the Western Cape High Court judgement in the matter of My Vote Counts NPC v The President and others.

The committee received presentations from the Electoral Commission of South Africa, My Vote Counts, the Congress of South African Trade Union, the Southern African Catholic Bishop's Conference, the Inkatha Freedom Party, African National Congress and the Progressive Business Forum and the Parliament Budget Office.

The Committee will tomorrow reconvene to deliberate on the motion and public submissions made.

Details of the meeting

Date:04 December 2024

Venue: Virtual Platform

Time: 09:00