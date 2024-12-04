Angola: President Joe Biden Leaves Slavery Museum

Luanda — President Joe Biden has already left the Slavery Museum, the last stage of Tuesday's agenda of his visit to Angola.

At the site, the statesman found artifacts, documents and stories that recount the devastating impact of slavery, highlighting the resilience of African peoples and the deep connections between Angola and the Americas.

This space is a living testimony to the human tragedy that shaped relations between continents, serving as a point of reflection on the past and an inspiration for promoting justice and equality today.

For the American and Angolan peoples, the Slavery Museum represents a powerful link of memory and shared identity.

It recalls the generations that suffered and resisted, while reinforcing the importance of intercultural dialogue in building a more inclusive future.

Joe Biden had the opportunity to understand the historical context of slavery, from the first trade routes that left Africa to the global impact that the slave system generated.

In addition to its historical relevance, the Slavery Museum stands out as an important tourist attraction for visitors from all over the world.

For Americans in particular, the experience provides a return to the roots of the African diaspora, strengthening the connection with their origins and stimulating the search for historical reconciliation.

In this sense, this visit is recorded as a cultural milestone in the union between Angola and the United States, emphasizing the importance of preserving collective memory and reaffirming the ties between the two nations.

National Slavery Museum

The National Slavery Museum is a cultural heritage site that houses original pieces of valuable items that were used during the slave trade.

Located in Morro da Cruz, in Luanda, the Museum is an important Angolan cultural heritage site dedicated to preserving the collective memory of the 500 years of slavery to which Angolans were subjected.

Inaugurated in 1997, this important information system is filled with artifacts of great historical value that preserve and recount the long history of slavery in Angola.

Its headquarters are in the Casa Grande Chapel, a 17th century temple where slaves were baptized before boarding the slave ships that took them to America.

The museum, which collects and exhibits hundreds of items used in the slave trade, is housed in the former property of Álvaro de Carvalho Matoso, one of the largest slave traders on the African coast in the first half of the 18th century. ART/DAN/AMP