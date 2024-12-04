Uganda: Government Praises Private Schools, Pledges More Support

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Sports, Kedrace Turyagyenda, has commended private education service providers for their significant contributions to Uganda's education sector since the government liberalized education in 1993.

Speaking at the inaugural dialogue with school proprietors in Kampala, Turyagyenda highlighted the role of private schools in expanding access to education and improving the quality of learning.

"The government is proud to have partners in education who are willing to provide this essential service and have contributed immensely to the sector," she said.

The Permanent Secretary acknowledged the challenges faced by private school owners, including financial constraints, compliance with regulations, and limited resources.

She emphasized the government's commitment to collaboratively addressing these issues to create a conducive environment for education providers and learners alike.

Turyagyenda called on school proprietors to ensure that their institutions meet the required regulatory standards and provide good facilities to foster a quality learning environment.

She urged them to actively engage with relevant regulatory bodies to resolve their concerns and comply with policies designed to guide their operations.

"Through collaboration and dialogue, we can collectively address these challenges and ensure that all learners have access to quality education," she said.

The Permanent Secretary encouraged private education providers to maintain open communication with the Ministry of Education, highlighting the importance of such engagements in strengthening partnerships and improving education outcomes across the country.