Uganda: Martha Karua Awaits Ugandan License, Returns Home

Martha Karua, the Kenyan lawyer set to lead Dr. Kizza Besigye's defense team, has returned to Kenya after failing to secure a practicing license in Uganda.

According to Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who is also part of Besigye's legal team, Karua returned to Kenya to continue preparations as they await the practicing certificate from the Uganda Law Council.

Karua had arrived in Uganda on Sunday and visited the Law Council on Monday to secure the certificate, but her efforts were unsuccessful.

The Uganda Law Council requires foreign lawyers to obtain a temporary practicing certificate to represent clients in Ugandan courts.

"We are waiting for the practicing certificate from the Uganda Law Council, and we are hopeful that it will be issued soon," Lukwago said during an appearance on NBS Barometer on Tuesday.

Karua's presence in Uganda was highly anticipated, given her experience and expertise in handling high-profile cases.

Her return to Kenya has raised concerns about the progress of Besigye's case, set to resume on December 10, 2024.

Besigye and his co-accused, Abeid Lutale, were arrested in Nairobi on November 16 and later charged at the General Court Martial in Kampala with four counts related to security, illegal possession of firearms, and ammunition.