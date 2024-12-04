Uganda: Minister of Education Urges Private Schools to Stop Hiring Government Teachers

Janet Kataaha Museveni, the Minister of Education and Sports, has called on private school proprietors to cease employing government teachers, citing concerns about their ability to effectively serve in dual roles.

Speaking during the inaugural Education Dialogue for Proprietors and Owners of Private Schools and Institutions of Learning, the minister noted that government teachers often face challenges balancing their official duties with additional roles in private schools, leading to diminished performance.

Many government teachers, constrained by limited salaries, take up secondary teaching jobs in private institutions to supplement their income.

However, according to the minister, this practice results in divided responsibilities, compromising their ability to deliver quality education.

"School proprietors should avoid employing government teachers so they can concentrate on their official roles and improve service delivery," she stated.

During the meeting, private school proprietors outlined key challenges, including financial pressures and regulatory burdens.

The minister acknowledged their concerns and advised them to focus on offering quality service rather than maximizing profit.

She also encouraged proprietors to adhere to employment contracts, treat teachers fairly, and prioritize nurturing students holistically.

The minister highlighted the importance of registering schools and submitting operational data through the Ministry's Education Management Information System (EMIS).

She expressed concern over the lack of compliance from over 50% of private institutions, which undermines effective planning for the education sector.

She proposed making the dialogue an annual event to foster ongoing collaboration between the Ministry and private school stakeholders.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by private institutions while urging proprietors to act as stewards of Uganda's education system.

"Teachers spend the most time with children, and it is our collective responsibility to nurture them into responsible citizens," she noted.