Uganda: Mubende Municipality Launches Sanitation Drive Amid Tough Warnings

Authorities in Mubende Municipality today, December 3, 2024, launched a sanitation drive termed "Keep Mubende Clean."

The leadership, joined by residents, engaged in cleaning activities across the town to promote cleanliness.

The exercise was led by Municipality Mayor Engineer Innocent Ssekiziivu, alongside technical officials who mobilized locals to join the cause.

"We want to promote sanitation in our town, and it is everyone's responsibility to manage garbage," Mayor Ssekiziivu emphasized during the event.

Several roads and markets, including First Link Road, Lubanga Road, Kibaati Market, Kipepisi Market, and Simon's Food Market, were cleaned by residents.

Mayor Ssekiziivu stressed the importance of community engagement, noting their goal to protect residents from diseases caused by improper waste management.

"You all know that many people suffer due to poor waste disposal and end up in hospitals, spending a lot of money. If we join efforts to clean our town, we can prevent this suffering," he said.

Ssekiziivu also addressed concerns about the involvement of Home Kiln, a waste management company.

"This company focuses on teaching people how to properly manage their waste. Home Kiln is responsible for picking up garbage from homes but not for overall waste management," he clarified.

Additionally, Mayor Ssekiziivu announced a new partnership: "We have launched more than one initiative today. We secured support from the German Government, which has linked us to the International University of East Africa for research on biogas. It is easy to build a facility, but delivering results requires proper research," he added.

Paul Omok, the Municipality Town Clerk, warned residents against illegal garbage disposal, urging them to prepare for legal consequences if caught.

"We inspected parts of the municipality today to spread the message of cleanliness. While we haven't reached every corner, we've identified some areas with persistent illegal dumping. The municipality now has a court, and anyone caught dumping illegally will face a magistrate. It will be up to you to prove you were dumping in the right place," Omok stated.

Omok also noted that scouts monitor and report individuals who dispose of garbage improperly. "We don't want people to fall victim to scouts and then raise alarm about being overcharged. Know the law: if you are caught, the maximum fine is 100 currency points, with each point equivalent to 20,000 shillings," he explained.

Deputy Resident Commissioner for Mubende, Abubakar Birungi, commended the municipality's leadership for the initiative.

"Mayor and other leaders, you know I have spent over four years in Mubende, and I appreciate your efforts in making Mubende clean, attractive, and livable," Birungi remarked.

He also expressed gratitude to partner organizations supporting Mubende's development and urged locals to embrace these projects.

"We thank our partners for financing these initiatives. Let us appreciate their support and maintain good conduct with them," Birungi added.