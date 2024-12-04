Ethiopia: HPR Launches Citizen Forum On GERD's Role to Pan Africanism

Addis Ababa — The House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) launched today the first of its kind parliamentary citizen forum on hydropolitics, the government and public role on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam GERD and its role for Pan-Africanism.

In his opening remark Houses Speaker, Tagese Chafo said that GERD is an emblem of Africa's strives to eradicate poverty and maintain sustainable development and prosperity.

Upon competition, GERD will not only lift millions of Ethiopians from darkness but also created regional cooperation in renewable energy thereby fostering industrialization, Tagesse stressed.

Furthermore, the House Speaker noted Ethiopia's firm position in prioritizing diplomatic dialogue on basis of mutual benefit and respect.

Top government officials, university presidents, scholars and members of the parliament are participating in the first parliamentary citizen forum.

The GERD's substantial power generation capacity can develop a regional electricity grid that would enhance energy security and promote economic integration.

Moreover, cooperation on the GERD could foster closer economic ties among the Nile Basin countries, leading to increased trade and investment while enhancing collaborative projects in areas like agriculture, infrastructure, and renewable energy can benefit all riparian states

The Parliamentary Citizens' Forum is being held for the first time and will continue to deliberate monthly on key agendas vital for the country and the continent.