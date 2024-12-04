Zimbabwe: Chiwenga's Miniyothabo Wades Into Auxillia's 'Territory', Donates to Health Institution

In what could be a new power dynamic emerging within the country and ruling Zanu PF party Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's wife, Miniyothabo has spearheaded a health clinic in Filabusi, in Auxillia Mnangagwa style.

Miniyothabo, who has over her two-year marriage to Chiwenga remained largely in the shadows, provided free healthcare to over 100 patients and gave a speech encouraging sacrifice for one's neighbour, just as Auxillia has been doing across the country.

Just like Auxillia, Miniyothabo whose programme Godlwayo Healthcare Outreach Initiative led the process, was accompanied by scarf-wearing Zanu PF party officials who also clapped and showed massive enthusiasm when she spoke.

Patients were given spectacles, and medication for allergies while others were operated on.

"What you can do for your neighbour, for your community, for your country is very important.

"We were taught to consider the next person. I decided to use the current position I am in to help those I can help," said Miniyothabo.

Auxillia fronts her Angel of Hope Foundation which has been involved in donations to health facilities as far as Gokwe. She has coined and presented herself as 'amai' (mother of the nation), having replaced former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

She has been known to force headlines at State-controlled publications whenever she embarks on her many donations, teachings and similar campaigns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

An appreciation message by General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association, a pressure group rooting for the former army commander to take over from President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2028 further highlighted Miniyothabo's possible future influence in the Zanu PF party.

"Miniyothabo's dedication to serving the people is both inspiring and transformative. This programme has brought much-needed healthcare to a community that has long struggled with access to basic services. Her actions embody the leadership values we admire in Vice President Chiwenga - empathy, service, and a commitment to nation-building," said association secretary-general Ntokozo Msipha.

"Through programmes such as the Godlwayo Healthcare Outreach, we are witnessing the positive impact of leadership that places people's needs at the forefront.

"This programme is just the beginning. Plans are already underway to expand the Godlwayo Healthcare Outreach Initiative to other provinces, ensuring that more communities benefit from free and accessible healthcare services."

Zanu PF is currently reeling under immense factionalism based on whether Mnangagwa should stay in power beyond the constitutionally mandated 2028.

With his home province, Masvingo, having declared that it would want to see him extend his term to 2030 or beyond, Chiwenga's supporters have coalesced and are said to be ready to resist the as-of-now illegal move.