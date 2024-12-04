Uganda: Besigye's Trial At Court-Martial Undermines Spirit of Constitutionalism

editorial

In a move that raises profound questions about legal integrity and the respect for constitutional rights, the Ugandan government's decision to try Dr. Kizza Besigye and his colleague, Obeid Lutaale, before a military court is a troubling affront to the principles enshrined in our Constitution.

This situation not only highlights the precarious nature of our legal system but also underscores the urgent need for a reaffirmation of our commitment to constitutionalism as a fundamental pillar of democracy.

The backdrop of this case is alarming. Dr. Besigye and Lutaale were reportedly arrested in Kenya and subsequently transported to Uganda without adherence to proper extradition protocols. This act not only violates the sovereignty of Kenya but also sets a dangerous precedent for how we treat legal jurisdiction across borders.

How can a crime allegedly committed in one country be prosecuted in another without due process? This fundamental question remains unanswered and must be addressed if we are to uphold the rule of law. Moreover, the historical context is equally concerning.

In 2015, the Constitutional Court made it clear that the General Court Martial lacks jurisdiction over civilian matters, effectively stripping it of the power to prosecute civilians.

The attorney general's appeal to the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on this ruling, further complicates the matter. It raises the question: what is the government attempting to achieve by pushing for military trials in a context where civilians have historically been protected under civilian law?

The insistence on trying Besigye in a military court, where the right to a fair trial is significantly compromised, is a move that many perceive as an attempt to circumvent accountability and transparency.

If the government believes in the integrity of its case, why not allow it to be heard in civilian courts where the principles of justice are more rigorously upheld? This reluctance suggests a deeper concern--one that hints at a desire to control the narrative and suppress dissent.

At its core, the law should serve as a shield against the infringement of rights, not a weapon wielded against the sovereignty of the people. The essence of our legal system lies in its ability to command respect and ensure justice for all citizens. When laws are applied selectively or when their spirit is undermined, we risk eroding the very foundations of our democracy.

It is imperative that we, as a society, recommit to the principles of constitutionalism. We must foster an environment where laws are not mere tools for oppression but rather instruments for equality and justice. The law resides in the hearts of the people, and its legitimacy hinges on the collective belief in its fairness and application.

As citizens, we must advocate for a system that honors the Constitution and protects the rights of every individual, regardless of their political affiliations or beliefs. We must demand that our leaders uphold the rule of law, ensuring that justice is administered fairly and transparently.

Let us rally together to uphold the spirit of constitutionalism in Uganda.

We must insist that our laws serve as a foundation for justice, equality, and respect for human rights. Only then can we build a society that honors the rule of law and ensures that every citizen is treated with dignity and fairness. The time to act is now; let us stand firm in our commitment to the Constitution and the principles it embodies.