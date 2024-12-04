South Africa: G20 South Africa Website Goes Live

South Africa's Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency website is officially live with the national flower- the King Protea - as the logo which reflects the country's identity, landscape, and cultural significance.

This as South Africans are invited to visit www.G20.org for everything they need to know about the country's G20 Presidency, media events and calendar meetings.

The G20 Presidency website, fully responsive and linking to social media, showcases South Africa's provinces and serves as a resource for G20 information. The website is legally protected under international agreements.

Speaking at the G20 Presidency launch and the chosen logo, the President shared his delight at the fact that the country gets to showcase not only the nation but also one of its most cherished symbols, the Protea cynaroides.

"It is a real joy and pleasure for us as South Africa to launch the work we will undertake as the President of the G20, particularly as we will be showcasing not only our country but also one of the key symbols of our country the Protea cynaroides, which is a scientific name of the Protea which is also called the King Protea.

"It's a distinctive member of the protea and it is the largest, as it is also known as the giant protea, the honey pot the part I like most and also the King sugar bush and it is widely distributed in our country generally," the President said on Tuesday.

The President launched South Africa's G20 Presidency two days after the country assumed the Presidency, marking a historic milestone as the first African country to lead this influential group of the world's largest economies.

Acting Chief of State Protocol at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Clayson Monyela, detailed the development of the South African G20 logo with the King Protea, symbolising resilience and hope, as a central element.

The logo incorporates the South African flag's colours and a semi-circular design to represent unity and global collaboration.

Monyela explained that they went through a process to look at what would inform the logo.

He stated that the requirements for developing the logo included ensuring it reflected the country's identity. Additionally, the logo needed to highlight the nation's scenic beauty and its potential as a preferred destination for tourism and investment.

He further emphasised that the logo should represent the country as a thriving democracy and a multicultural, diverse nation.

Pride and identity

It was also essential for the logo to align with the G20 South Africa Presidency theme of "solidarity, equality, and sustainability."

"Some of the key elements of the South Africa G20 logo include the national flower, the King Protea. The cultural significance of the King Protea, which is the national flower, is that one, it is intertwined with South African culture. Secondly, it's crown like petals evoke pride and identity. It also represents hope and regeneration.

"You would know this that it regenerates after fires, symbolising renewing and hope. It also reflects our country's resilience in overcoming hardships. It is a reminder of growth and new beginnings, even during adversity. Of course, it's a flower, so it's naturally beautiful. It is striking and captures attention and represents the breathtaking South African landscape," Monyela said.

He added that the logo symbolises South Africa's intention to deliver a positive and solution driven G20 Presidency.

"The other thing you'll notice is that it's semi-circular; the same secular design of our logo symbolises unity, inclusion and global collaboration," he said.

The G20 Presidency will culminate in the Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025, where world leaders will adopt a declaration outlining collective actions to address critical global challenges.

With over 130 meetings planned across all provinces and tens of thousands of delegates expected, the Presidency presents an opportunity to showcase South Africa's potential and hospitality.