Ethiopia Boosts Fight Against Malnutrition With 'Millers for Nutrition'

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia is intensifying efforts to secure the production of nutritious food and address chronic malnutrition, a long-standing challenge to the country's development, according to the Food and Beverage Industry Research and Development Center.

In a major development, the Millers for Nutrition coalition, hosted by Techno Serve, was officially launched in Ethiopia, bringing together a wide range of food fortification stakeholders to combat malnutrition in the country.

The Center Director-General Bekele Mekuriya (Eng.) emphasized the critical role of collaboration among government bodies, partners, and stakeholders in addressing various forms of malnutrition, including stunting and micronutrient deficiencies.

"Ethiopia has made significant strides in fortification, but challenges persist, including issues related to food quality, safety, productivity, inadequate capacity, packaging, and widespread malnutrition," Mekuriya noted. He emphasized the need for modern production systems and adherence to international standards to overcome these ongoing obstacles.

The Ethiopian government is already taking steps to address these challenges. In June 2022, the country introduced mandatory food fortification standards for wheat flour and edible oil. The ongoing fortification efforts involve the installation of machinery, calibration, and certification of fortified products.

Out of Ethiopia's 340 flour factories, 107 are now fortifying their products, with others in the process of installing fortification equipment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nutrition Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, 38 edible oil processing companies have successfully implemented fortification with vitamins A and D, while 35 edible salt processors have iodized their products with potassium iodide.

Ethiopia has made notable achievements in food and beverage exports, which surged from 52 million to 120 million USD in the past year.

Import substitution has also reached 1.7 billion USD through strategic products. Additionally, large-scale industries have played a key role in job creation, offering employment to approximately 63,000 citizens last year.

Eyakem Amsalu, Program Manager for Millers for Nutrition, highlighted that the launch of the initiative represents a significant milestone in the battle against malnutrition.

"Through collaboration and the use of innovative solutions, we aim to make fortified foods the standard in Ethiopia, ensuring all citizens have access to the essential nutrients needed for a healthier future," he said.

Looking ahead, the coalition aims to have over 80% of wheat flour and edible oil factories fortifying their products within the next two years.

This goal will be supported through technical assistance, knowledge sharing, and market linkages, equipping millers with the resources and expertise needed to uphold high fortification standards while enhancing operational efficiency.

Through these comprehensive efforts, Ethiopia is well on track to creating a sustainable environment where food fortification becomes a cornerstone of the nation's health and development.