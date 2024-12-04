Ethiopia's Food Self-Sufficiency - Global Model for Sustainable Farming

Over the past few years, Ethiopia has made significant strides in revolutionizing its agricultural sector. Aiming to shift from food dependency to food sovereignty, the country is undertaking a series of far-reaching initiatives. By introducing innovative and climate-smart practices, Ethiopia is not only enhancing agricultural productivity but also securing a stable food supply, addressing immediate concerns, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

One such initiative is the "Summer Irrigation Wheat Production" program, designed to boost wheat production during the dry season. This program has expanded beyond areas traditionally known for agricultural production to dry regions such as Afar State that were previously reliant on livestock. These areas are now cultivating wheat during the dry season, yielding impressive economic outcomes.

As a result, over the past two or three years, Ethiopia has made remarkable progress in wheat production. The country has not only met the demands of its people but is also transforming its agriculture sector. From being a wheat importer, Ethiopia is on track to become a self-sufficient wheat producer and even a wheat exporter, thanks to year-round cultivation.

Another successful initiative that witness impressive results is "Ye Lemat Tirufat" program, which aims to achieve food sovereignty and improve nutrition at both the household and national levels. The program has strengthened food security, stabilized the market, and contributed to the economy.

In addition to these initiatives, Ethiopia has made strides in diversifying agricultural products, providing farmers with access to high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and irrigation systems, and promoting climate-resilient farming techniques. These efforts have increased agricultural output and productivity, further advancing the sector.

Ethiopia's efforts to improve food sufficiency have dragged international attention. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the prestigious UN Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) Agricola Medal in Rome for his commitment to enhancing food security and nutrition, as well as pursuing innovative solutions for wheat self-sufficiency.

Further, nation's agricultural achievements, particularly in wheat production, have been cited as a model to be replicated in other countries, including African countries, to lessen the burden of malnutrition and food security

In fact, food insecurity and hunger remain the most pressing challenges among countries of the world. Due to factors like climate change, land degradation, conflict, poverty coupled with a rapidly increasing population, many countries worldwide experience severe food insecurity challenges.

The recent "World without Hunger" conference, held in Addis Ababa from November 5 to 7, 2024 also, emphasized the importance of global collaboration to address food insecurity and create a hunger-free world.

As Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) stated yesterday, "Ethiopia is actively working toward food security and aims to unlock its vast potential to become Africa's breadbasket."

Ethiopia's success in wheat production has enabled the country to reduce imports, earning global recognition. Its strides in wheat development have positioned Ethiopia as a model for other African countries striving to enhance agricultural self-sufficiency.

In this regard, the path that Ethiopia has started to improve food security is witnessing promising results; and it is an ambition that it would further strengthen it.