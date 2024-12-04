Ethiopia: Formalizing Mice - Unlocking Ethiopia's Untapped Potentials

Ethiopia, a historic hub for global diplomacy and cultural exchange, possesses the potential to become a premier destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism. Its frequent hosting of international conferences underscores this potential.

Yet, the MICE sector has historically been undermanaged. Recognizing this, the government established the Ethiopian Convention Bureau to professionalize the industry.

This initiative is already yielding positive results, improving management practices and attracting higher-quality MICE tourists, leading to increased revenue.

As the host of globally high-profile meetings such as the African Union General Assembly and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa's annual meetings, Ethiopia has been a prominent venue for international conferences. Yet, as the Ministry of Tourism acknowledges, the country has not fully utilized its economic opportunities presented by the MICE sector.

While the concept of MICE tourism is not new to Ethiopia, the formal bidding process for hosting international conferences was almost nonexistent until recent years. With the establishment of the Convention Bureau, Ethiopia now has the capacity to actively negotiate and compete for hosting rights, signaling a transformative shift in its approach to MICE tourism, according to experts on the subject.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Ozzie Business and Hospitality Group Managing Director and a MICE tourism expert, Kumneger Teketel highlighted the longstanding inattention of the sector.

"The government previously focused on promoting traditional tourism, such as cultural heritage and natural attractions, while MICE tourism remained a forgotten or underdeveloped area," he said.

Ethiopia now has the potential to generate up to four times more revenue than in the past, but expected to provide and adopt competitive, proactive bidding strategies to attract more international conferences, he emphasized.

Despite its status as the diplomatic capital of the world and Africa, Ethiopia remains behind neighboring countries like Kenya in MICE tourism revenue generating.

According to Kumneger, this disparity is particularly alarming given Ethiopia's unparalleled advantages, such as its large diplomatic community and the globally recognized Ethiopian Airlines. "Even though Ethiopia has immense opportunities, it remains one of the lowest MICE revenue generators in the region," he remarked.

The ranking of Addis Ababa as a conference city shows underperformance. While several African cities are ranked among the top seven MICE destinations of the continent, Addis Ababa remains absent from the list. However, the progress is evident: "a decade ago, Addis Ababa was not even among the top 15 African MICE cities, but it now ranks eighth," he said, adding that this upward trajectory indicates the potential for Ethiopia to rise further if it continues to enhance its MICE capabilities.

The performance of the MICE sector depends on factors such as global tourism trends, hospitality capacity, and government commitment to hosting international events.

The Addis Ababa Hotel and Tourism Experts Association President, Ashenafi Mulugeta, also highlighted recent policy reforms that integrate MICE tourism into Ethiopia's broader tourism strategy. He emphasized that the government has shown growing commitment over the past five years by implementing incentives and initiating infrastructure projects aimed at improving the sector.

One of the most notable initiatives is the Corridor Development project, which includes city beautification efforts and the construction of convention centers. These developments, with improved governance and strategic bidding, are expected to enhance Ethiopia's competitiveness in the MICE tourism market, he noted.

Ethiopia hosted more than 28 continental and international meetings in just the past three to four months, demonstrating the country's growing capacity to attract high-profile events.

The country must overcome logistical and infrastructural limitations to maximize its potential. With its strategic location, rich cultural heritage, and unparalleled diplomatic presence, Ethiopia has all basic resources to become a leading MICE destination. As the Ethiopia Convention Bureau starts to modernize and professionalize the sector, the country stands at the better place to utilize opportunities offered by MICE tourism.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 4 DECEMBER 2024