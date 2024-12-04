Ethiopia: Restoring African Cultural Heritage - What the Time Requires

GIRMACHEW GASHAW — Cultural assets depict the way of life of a community or society. Sculptures, manuscripts, monuments, and artifacts are some of the legendary artistic works of Africans that showcase the continent's ancient civilization.

African cultural heritage serves as a mirror of people's identities and is a crucial foundation for building a common future. It is a legacy that unites all Africans, strengthens their solidarity, and shapes their identity as a continent.

However, these cultural assets, which represent the ancient civilization of Africans, have either disappeared or are not currently in their rightful place. These heritages were either looted by African colonizers or stolen by individuals seeking wealth through selling and collecting these materials.

Experts estimate that 80-90% of Africa's cultural heritage can be found in European museums, or in their storage facilities. Regardless, all Africans agree that these heritages are now in the museums of European countries.

The looters do not show remorse for their actions; instead, they proudly display these cultural works in their museums to generate income. The displayed cultural assets of Africa highlight the immoral behavior of European countries and their exploitation of African countries instead of honoring their identity.

Under no circumstances should these cultural assets of Africa remain in their current locations. Looting cultural heritage is a disgraceful act that tarnishes the reputation of these countries. Ultimately, looting cultural heritage is a criminal act that must be condemned.

The restitution of Africa's cultural heritage is not just about reclaiming art objects; it is about preserving and passing down our history, values, and culture to future generations. Therefore, the return of African cultural assets requires close collaboration among African countries and dialogue with the countries currently holding these cultural treasures.

The importance of preserving and enhancing African heritage has grown, particularly in regards to classical African artworks located outside the continent. This allows our culture to shine globally.

Africans are encouraged to work together towards the common goal of developing continental and national policies to protect and enhance their cultural heritage, especially by educating the younger generation on its significance and preservation. Additionally, they should support policies that promote cultural and creative works contributing to the continent's sustainable development.

Africa is currently experiencing a cultural revolution, with the creative and cultural industries becoming a powerful force in global competition. Preserving and promoting cultural heritage involves focusing on monuments, artworks, and cultural practices that reflect the identity of a society or community.

The objective of the flagship on cultural heritage within the intergovernmental committee for promoting the right of cultural property to the country of origin is to facilitate the return and restitution of cultural properties. This is to support African Union member states in preserving their cultural heritage.

African countries must work together to preserve and restore their cultural heritage. The Africa Union plays a crucial role in fostering solidarity among nations and creating conditions for the return of cultural treasures.

Restoring cultural heritage is a lengthy process that requires careful negotiation and

attention from Africans. For example, the Axum obelisk was returned to Ethiopia after 68 years in Rome. The continent must persist in its efforts until diplomatic success is achieved. Restitution should focus on culturally significant and historically important objects to prevent damage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition to returning these heritages, providing training for Africans in heritage management is essential to prevent further looting by thieves.

African countries have engaged in discussions regarding the restitution and preservation of cultural heritages. However, these discussions have not always translated into action. In addition to condemning the looting of cultural heritage, African countries must engage in dialogue with the countries where these treasures are located.

Furthermore, African countries should implement strong policies and strategies to combat the illegal trafficking of cultural heritage. It is time for Africa to work towards the return of its heritage!