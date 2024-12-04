Kenya: Redefining Home Designs in Kenya - Expert Trends By Alan Orchard CEO of Kitchens & Beyond

interview

Kenya is rapidly establishing itself as a hub for luxury living, with a discerning clientele that values sophistication, quality, and exclusivity. From stunning homes to high-end lifestyle products, there's a growing appetite for spaces that reflect personal style while meeting global standards. Today, luxury is about more than aesthetics; it's about functionality, innovation, and creating environments that elevate everyday living.

At the forefront of this transformation is Kitchens & Beyond, a trailblazer in redefining luxury interiors in Kenya. From sleek European kitchens and opulent bathrooms to bespoke wardrobes and vanities, Kitchens & Beyond has become synonymous with elegance and innovation. With a decade of expertise and partnerships with renowned global brands, the company offers Kenyan homeowners access to premium interior solutions that blend beauty with practicality.

I recently had the pleasure of sitting down with Alan Orchard, CEO of Kitchens & Beyond for a Q and A, to delve deeper into the nuances of luxury interiors and the trends shaping this exciting industry.

1. What Defines Luxury?

Q: Luxury can mean different things to different people. In your opinion, what makes a kitchen or bathroom truly luxurious?

A: Luxury in kitchens and bathrooms lies in the seamless integration of beauty, functionality, and personalization. A truly luxurious space combines high-quality materials, impeccable craftsmanship, and innovative technology to create an experience that feels indulgent yet practical. It's about the details--customized storage, intuitive design, and finishes that elevate daily rituals into moments of joy.

2. Design Trends

Q: We're seeing so many new trends in home design lately. What's one trend that excites you and could define the future of high-end interiors?

A: Sustainability paired with luxury is an exciting trend. Materials like recycled stone, smart energy-efficient appliances, and biophilic designs that bring nature indoors are setting the stage for elegant yet environmentally conscious interiors.

Q: Is there a trend you think is over hyped right now, or one you wish would make a comeback?

A: Overhyped: Minimalism that sacrifices functionality for the sake of aesthetics. True luxury should never compromise usability.

Comeback: Art deco-inspired designs with bold colours, geometric patterns, and metallic accents--these exude timeless elegance.

3. European Elegance

Q: Your products come from renowned brands. What is it about European kitchens, bathrooms, and wardrobes that resonate with your Kenyan clientele?

A: Global design blends sophistication with unmatched precision. Our clients appreciate the timeless elegance, cutting-edge innovation, and meticulous attention to detail that these brands deliver. European kitchens and bathrooms offer a harmony of form and function that speaks to our clients' aspirations for luxury living.

4. The Heart of the Home

Q: They say the kitchen is the heart of the home. If you had to design your dream kitchen, what would it look like? Any must-have features or appliances?

A: My dream kitchen would feature a sleek open-plan layout with ample natural light. Must-haves include a smart induction cooktop, a built-in coffee station, custom cabinetry for perfect organisation, and a statement island with a waterfall countertop--a blend of artistry and practicality. A perfect example is the Ola Kitchen by Snaidero, a masterpiece of art and design by Pininfarina, which embodies innovation, elegance, and functionality in every detail.

5. Bathroom Bliss

Q: If you could design the ultimate relaxation bathroom, what would it include--rainfall shower, heated floors, marble finishes?

A: Absolutely! It would feature a rainfall shower with chromotherapy lighting, a freestanding soaking tub, heated marble floors, and ambient smart lighting to set a calming mood. Adding a steam room and bespoke vanities would complete the retreat-like atmosphere.

6. Personal Style

Q: How would you describe your personal interior design style? Are you more minimalist, classic, or eclectic?

A: My personal style is modern classic--a blend of timeless elegance with contemporary elements. I gravitate towards clean lines, rich textures, and a neutral palette accented with bold statement pieces.

Q: What's one piece of advice you'd give someone looking to elevate their home's interior without breaking the bank?

A: Invest in a few standout pieces--like statement lighting, quality hardware, or luxurious textiles. These can elevate a space instantly and add a sense of refinement.

7. Home Entertaining

Q: With kitchens becoming social hubs, what's the secret to designing a kitchen perfect for entertaining?

A: Open layouts are essential, but the secret lies in thoughtful zoning. A large island with seating, a hidden prep area, and smart appliances for effortless hosting make all the difference. Ample lighting and integrated sound systems can also enhance the ambience.

8. Craftsmanship Meets Innovation

Q: What's the most innovative product you've seen come through your showroom recently that wowed you?

A:The Sveda Steam Basin by Kohler stands out as a revolutionary addition to modern skincare. Designed to redefine the modern woman's skincare routine, it seamlessly integrates facial steaming into daily rituals. By enhancing skin health through deep pore cleansing, toxin removal, and improved blood circulation, Sveda elevates self-care into a luxurious and transformative experience.

9. Favourite Spaces

Q: If you could renovate one room in any home, which would you choose and why?

A: The kitchen--it's where function meets artistry. Transforming it can elevate the entire home experience. It's a space where memories are created, and a well-designed kitchen enhances both lifestyle and functionality.

Q: What's the most luxurious home project Kitchens & Beyond has worked on that left a lasting impression on you?

A: One of the most memorable projects is our Brand Ambassador Caroline Mutoko's custom-designed country-style kitchen. Tailored to her growing family's needs, this space blends timeless charm with practicality. Built with durable materials and impeccable craftsmanship, it remains a centerpiece of her home, serving her family beautifully even four years later. It's a testament to how thoughtful design can stand the test of time.

10. Future of Luxury Living

Q: How do you see the concept of luxury evolving in the next 5-10 years?

A: Luxury will become increasingly experiential, focusing on personalization, sustainability, and smart living. Spaces will prioritize well-being, blending technology with organic materials for a harmonious lifestyle. The future of luxury lies in creating environments that not only look beautiful but also enhance how people live, relax, and connect.

Q: Can you share any exciting upcoming projects or collaborations Kitchens & Beyond is working on?

A: We're thrilled to showcase the first Signature Showroom by Kohler in Africa, a landmark project that highlights innovation, design, and sustainability. Additionally, we're bringing Italian excellence to Kenya through Bagnodesign by Sanipex Group, offering unparalleled luxury for both indoor and outdoor spaces. And that's not all--stay tuned as we prepare to unveil German excellence and quality with an exciting new brand launch in the coming year. We are bringing in Nolte Kitchens! These collaborations are set to redefine luxury home design in Kenya.

11. Luxury in Every Room

Q: What other rooms or spaces are becoming the new frontier for luxury design?

A: Outdoor spaces like patios and rooftop lounges are gaining attention. Additionally, wine cellars, home spas, and dedicated wellness rooms are seeing a surge in client interest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

12. The Role of Art in Luxury Homes

Q: How do you work with clients to integrate art and craftsmanship into their luxury homes?

A: Our designers work closely with interior designers to ensure that the aesthetic of the products we supply aligns perfectly with our clients' visions. Art becomes an extension of the design, adding depth, character, and a unique narrative to the space.

To ensure a seamless experience, we offer 3D and kitchen design solutions tailored to match each client's taste and lifestyle. From concept to completion, we are a one-stop shop for all your home requirements, ensuring that every detail--from furniture and finishes to statement art pieces--harmonises beautifully. This holistic approach transforms houses into truly luxurious homes.

13. Luxury for Families

Q: How do you balance luxury with practicality for families?

A: By choosing durable, high-quality materials and incorporating features like soft-close drawers, integrated storage, and easy-to-clean surfaces. Functionality can coexist with luxury when designs are family-centered yet refined.

14.

Q: As we wrap up, what final words of advice or inspiration would you share with homeowners looking to create their dream spaces?

A: Designing your home is a deeply personal journey. Start by identifying what truly matters to you--whether it's functionality, comfort, or aesthetic appeal. Work with experts who understand your vision, and never compromise on quality. Ultimately, a well-designed space should not only look beautiful but also enrich the way you live.

As our conversation drew to a close, it was clear that the future of luxury living in Kenya is both exciting and transformative. With a focus on innovation, personalization, and sustainability, homeowners are not just designing spaces--they're crafting experiences that enhance their daily lives. Whether it's a timeless kitchen, a serene bathroom, or a multifunctional wardrobe, the possibilities are endless for those who dare to dream big.