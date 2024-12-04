Kenya: Cane Farmers to Benefit From Bonus Payments Reform

Nairobi — Kenya Sugar Board (KSB) Chairman Eng. Nicholas Gumbo has championed the introduction of annual bonus payments for sugarcane farmers, similar to those received by tea and coffee farmers.

Gumbo emphasized that significant reforms are needed to ensure farmers benefit as much as millers in the sugar industry.

Currently, cane farmers are only compensated for the weight of sugarcane delivered, unlike in countries where sugar is treated as a by-product, and farmers benefit from multiple revenue streams.

"Innovative mills produce by-products like bagasse, molasses, and ethanol, yet farmers only earn from the cane weight," he noted.

Speaking at the Sugar Industry Innovation Symposium and Expo in Kisumu, Gumbo highlighted the potential of the recently enacted Sugar Act, which introduces fast-maturing, high-sucrose cane varieties and creates a balanced playing field for stakeholders.

"The Act ensures both millers and farmers feel the impact--both good and bad--of reforms," he stated.

He also pointed to innovations showcased at the expo, aimed at reducing production costs and tackling climate change. Among these are briquettes made from cane waste to reduce reliance on wood fuel.

Gumbo expressed optimism that embracing technology and innovation would lower production costs and enhance farmer livelihoods in the sugar sector.