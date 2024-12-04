Rwanda: Unveil Africa Fest Is Here to Celebrate Cultural Heritage-Organisers

The inaugural edition of Unveil Africa Fest, a celebration of Africa's rich cultural heritage, is only days away and the organisers have promised nothing short of a fete as they bring artistes together for an evening of performances on December 7, at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (Camp Kigali).

Organized by Unveil Africa Ltd, the festival will see a lineup of renowned culture musicians--from Intayoberana Cultural troupe, Victor Rukotana and Ruti Joel to Himbaza Club, a popular group of Burundian drummers, Chris Neat, Jeisha and Siboyintore among others.

Julius Mugabo, one of the festival organizers briefed member of the press on Tuesday that the festival will go continental and reach different African countries including Rwanda which is hosting the inaugural edition.

ALSO READ: Unveil Africa Fest to debut in Kigali

"We asked our elders who raised the bar for our cultural music what we can do to appreciate them and they suggested this particular concert and the lineup of young musicians was birthed from it," Mugabo said in a press conference.

"We want them to just sit and enjoy what the young generation has prepared for them," he added.

Unveil Africa was founded by two Rwandan art enthusiasts Clarisse Uwase and Moisie Uwiragiye, who were united by their love for Africa and its rich cultural heritage; however, their journey together began long before Unveil Africa was born, rooted in a shared dream to celebrate the beauty of Africa and connect it to the world.

Primary students who will be accompanied by their parents or with a guardian will be freely charged to the attend the concert.

In the festival, organisers seek to create an event that not only celebrates art and culture but also fosters a sense of pride and unity within the African community.

The event serves as a platform for African artists, performers and creators to showcase their talents to a broader audience, promoting a deeper appreciation of the continent's cultural legacy.

It also aims to serve as a bridge between Africa's past, present, and future, offering a dynamic and immersive experience for both Rwandans and international guests. Through this event, the organizers seek to honor African roots, inspire future generations and promote cross-cultural understanding.

Tickets are available on sale from Rwf 50,000, Rwf 25,000 and Rwf 10,000.