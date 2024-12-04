Kenya: KBL Reiterates Commitment to Uplifting Kenyan Communities As Senator Keg Celebrates 20 Years

Nairobi — Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its Senator Keg brand, has reiterated its commitment to making a positive impact in Kenyan communities as it celebrates two decades.

Recently, KBL's Commercial Director, Joel Kamau, led a team to visit the Nyamila Community-Based Organization (CBO) in Siaya County, a shining example of how the brand's initiatives are transforming lives.

The Nyamila CBO, located in the Kaluo area, was one of the winners of KBL's Shikisha Form na Senator campaign, which supports community projects chosen by beneficiaries. The CBO owns a borehole that, with a Sh 1 million investments from Senator Keg, was transformed into a fully-fledged water harvesting and distribution center. Today, the initiative supplies clean water to 40 households and seven water kiosks, benefiting more than 6,000 residents.

The impact of the project goes beyond access to clean water. Since its establishment, the water center has generated KSh 1.2 million in revenue, creating a sustainable income stream for the community.

Speaking during the visit, Joel Kamau expressed pride in Senator Keg's legacy of responsible consumption and community empowerment. "For 20 years, Senator Keg has been more than just an affordable beer; it has been a force for good. Our vision is to ensure that every glass of Senator enjoyed translates to better lives somewhere in Kenya. Projects like this water initiative are proof of how we are delivering on that promise," Joel said.

Kamau highlighted the unique value Senator Keg brings, noting that it is brewed using locally sourced sorghum. He encouraged more farmers to grow the crop, pointing out that KBL's Kisumu brewery, built at a cost of KSh 15 billion, supports 17,000 farmers across the region.

"By sourcing sorghum locally, we not only produce a high-quality product but also create economic opportunities for farmers. I urge those with the potential to grow sorghum to take up this opportunity, as KBL is the lead buyer of sorghum grown in Kenya," he added.

He emphasized that KBL's support goes beyond beer production, with the Shikisha Form na Senator campaign funding projects that address pressing community needs such as access to clean water.

"This initiative has already connected 40 households to clean water, and we're committed to doing more. Our goal is to reach 200 households in the near future. This will require additional resources, but together, we can achieve it," Kamau said.

The initiative has also improved lives by freeing residents from the time-consuming task of fetching water from distant sources, allowing them to focus on more productive activities. Kamau noted that this is the transformative impact KBL strives to achieve through its community partnerships.

KBL also committed to expand the project to connect an additional four households to the water system. Kamau expressed gratitude to the CBO leadership and the community for their dedication and partnership.

"At KBL, we believe in action. When we commit to something, we ensure it is done. This partnership with Nyamila CBO is a testament to the power of collaboration. Together, we are building a better future, one project at a time," he said.

Since 2021, Senator brand has actively invested to the tune of Ksh 15M in working within Kenyan communities through their CBO outreach program. This has seen the brand create long-term associations across its loyal consumers as it continues to actualize its brand purpose around enriching lives throughout out all its value propositions and interactions.