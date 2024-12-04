Kenya: Giving Machines - Unicef Kenya Among Key Beneficiaries of Innovative Charity Initiative

Nairobi — UNICEF Kenya is among six local organizations selected to benefit from the Giving Machines, a new and impactful initiative aimed at simplifying charitable giving.

The Giving Machines are vending machines that allow individuals to instantly donate essential items such as meals, school supplies, livestock, life-saving medicines, and water tanks to charities of their choice. This innovative approach reverses the traditional vending machine model, making it easier for people to give to those in need.

"We are thrilled to bring Giving Machines to Africa for the first time, right here in Nairobi this December and January," said Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, Africa Central Area President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "The Giving Machines give our community a simple way to donate vital, life-improving items to Kenyans in need."

The initiative, which began in 2017 with one machine in Salt Lake City, has since expanded to 61 cities worldwide, including North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Nairobi is the first city in Africa to host the Giving Machines, which were launched this week at Sarit Centre Mall in Gigiri.

Six organizations will benefit from the donations made through the Giving Machines. These include UNICEF Kenya, which works globally to save children's lives and defend their rights; Kenya Red Cross, which provides emergency relief and disaster management; and Uthabiti of Kenya, which focuses on improving childcare ecosystems through policy reform and resource mobilization.

Other beneficiaries include Clean Up Kenya, which tackles public sanitation and littering; Church World Service, which provides sustainable development and refugee assistance; and Caritas of Kenya, which works on poverty, disaster response, and food security.

UNICEF Kenya's representative, Shaheen Nilofer, expressed gratitude to Latter-day Saint Charities (LDSC) for their continued support. "UNICEF extends its heartfelt thanks to LDSC for their unwavering support of our programs globally, including in Kenya," said Nilofer. "By raising funds locally from Kenyans for Kenyans, we aim to create sustainable programs that are deeply rooted in the needs and values of the Kenyan people."

With the support of LDSC, UNICEF has been able to establish learning hubs at Pumwani Maternity Hospital and Lodwar County Referral Hospital, training health workers to provide quality maternal and newborn care across Kenya.

Nilofer also invited Kenyans to donate through the Giving Machines, assuring that all items purchased will be distributed to those in need. Items available for purchase include school bags for children, preterm survival kits for mothers and newborns, water tanks for families, hygiene kits, and therapeutic food packets for malnourished children.

Donations can be made in person at the Giving Machines outside PINS at Sarit Centre or online at lighttheworld.org/give, with items priced between KES 400 and KES 10,000.