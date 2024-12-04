Kenya: Galana Energies Unveils New Brand Identity

Nairobi — Galana Energies has unveiled a new brand identity in what it says marks a significant milestone in its evolution.

Formerly known as Galana Oil and Delta Service Stations, the company has unified its operations under one umbrella brand - Galana Energies.

The company says the rebrand reflects the company's growth and its commitment to providing reliable, innovative, and sustainable energy solutions.

It added that the rebranding, which consolidates the company's oil and service station businesses into one cohesive entity, underscores Galana Energies' ambition to strengthen its position as a trusted leader in the Kenyan energy sector.

In celebration of the rebrand, Galana Energies is hosting a series of roadshows at select service stations across the country from December 3 to December 11, 2024.

These events, which are designed to engage customers and foster community connections, will feature Fuel Happy Hour Sessions offering free fuel top-ups during select hours.

Customers can also participate in interactive games and enjoy prizes, merchandise giveaways, and more.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter as Galana Energies," said Anthony Munyasya, CEO of Galana Energies.

"This rebrand is more than just a name change; it is a symbol of our continued dedication to innovation, sustainability, and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. We are committed to growing with our community and making a lasting impact on Kenya's energy sector."

The rebrand and accompanying events also highlight Galana Energies' ongoing efforts to expand its network of more than 50 service stations and enhance its customer experiences.