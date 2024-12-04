Namibia: A Hand of God in Namibia's Next Parliament

opinion

The newly formed northern political party, Body of Christ Party (BCP), shocked many by achieving a seat in the next parliament.

This is according to results announced by the Electoral Commission of of Namibia (ECN) on Tuesday.

Also part of the results is Swapo winning 51 seats, Independent Patriots for Change 20 seats, the Popular Democratic Movement five seats, the Landless Peaople's movement five, and another surprise is Affirmative Reposition winning six seats.

Before the elections, the BCP promised to base Namibia's policies on God and the bible if elected to power.

The party was eyeing 50% church representation in all government and private entities, they say in their election manifesto.

BCP president Festus Thomas said it would steer the country in a Christian direction at the party's manifesto launch at Ondangwa months back.

"A total of 50% representation of church in all spheres representing economic benefit, political participation, managerial and leadership responsibility," the party's manifesto reads.

However, Namibia's Constitution currently states that the country is a secular state.

Another son of God

Aside from BCP, Martin Lukato Lukato, a darling of many and sometimes ridiculed in the political space for his views, also believes in placing God at the forefront of his party's governance architecture.

He was quick to say how God has been there for him after winning his seat on Tuesday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lukato has been a perennial loser in previous elections, but will be among the country's law making processes come March 2025 when the parliamentarians are sworn in.

Lukato told The Namibian on Tuesday that he was happy to serve.

"If God will lead me to the house, then I will do more than when I was outside the house, will do so because of them, because you know some people put people in power. Their votes will lead me to enter the parliament," he said.

Lukato said he is prepared to wait until the finalisation of the outcome of the results.

"Let me appreciate the Namibian people, those who have voted for me and for the National Democratic Party," he said

A BREATHE OF FRESH AIR

Political analyst Johan Coetzee told Desert Radio on Wednesday that the latest results show a breath of fresh in the next parliament.

He said it provides Namibia a chance to keep Swapo accountable.

"The results are important in that it has seen Swapo losing some seats. It is also important to see opposition parties planning to go to court to challenge them because the ECN should be held accountable.

"By holding ECN accountable, it also holds Swapo accountable as the government of the day. This will improve operation of key institutions," he said in apparent reference to the shambolic experiences during the watershed plebiscite.