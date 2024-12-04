East Africa: Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa Celebrates Enduring Partnership At Partner Appreciation Day

Djibouti — U.S. military personnel at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), including members of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), CLDJ staff, tenant commands, Djiboutian Armed Forces, and Allied and partner military forces gathered Nov. 20, 2024, to celebrate Partner Appreciation Day.

CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI - U.S. military personnel at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), including members of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), CLDJ staff, tenant commands, Djiboutian Armed Forces, and Allied and partner military forces gathered Nov. 20, 2024, to celebrate Partner Appreciation Day.

The annual event, now in its third year under its current name, highlights 22 years of collaboration and reaffirms the United States' commitment to fostering partnerships, security, and stability in Djibouti and across East Africa.

"I have been deeply impressed by the strength of our partnership and the dedication of each participating nation to our shared mission," said U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti Cynthia Kierscht. "Our nations share an enduring commitment to promoting growth and development across all sectors of society."

The celebration featured a variety of military and cultural demonstrations, including a military working dog exhibition, a traditional Japanese martial arts performance, and military displays from U.S. and allied forces. A joint flyover by U.S. and French military aircraft drew particular attention, while static displays showcased vehicles, aircraft, and weapon systems. There was also a joint team of U.S. Air Force Pararescueman and French Paratroopers that performed a free-fall jump from a U.S. Marine Corps C-130J "Bronco". Service members from Djibouti, France, Italy, Japan, Kenya, South Korea, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom participated, reflecting a broad coalition dedicated to regional security and cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Africa Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Djibouti extended a welcoming hand when we needed it the most after the events of September 11, 2001," said Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, commanding general of CJTF-HOA. "Alongside the other values-based partners represented here today, we remain committed to our shared success through dignity, security, prosperity, and stability."

Previously known as Allied Appreciation Day, the event was rebranded in 2022 to better reflect the inclusive focus on partnerships. CJTF-HOA's mission to expand partner capabilities, strengthen defense institutions, and promote regional security was central to the day's activities. Military cooperation and capacity-building exercises remain vital in equipping African partners to address regional security challenges effectively.

CJTF-HOA operates to enhance interoperability, deter conflict, and safeguard mutual interests in the East Africa region. Headquartered at Camp Lemonnier, the command focuses on countering malign actors, bolstering collective security forces, and responding to crises to promote regional stability and prosperity. Camp Lemonnier supports U.S. service members, transient assets, and 36 tenant commands, including CJTF-HOA, providing essential operational capabilities for missions in East Africa and beyond.