Ethiopia: Nat'l Festivals Pivotal to Promote Unity in Diversity - Mopd

· Ministry celebrates 19th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Day

ADDIS ABABA- The Ministry of Planning and Development (MoPD) underscored the necessity to use festivals like Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Day,to produce ambitious citizens through promoting unity in diversity.

The Ministry celebrated the 19th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Day yesterday. In her opening remark,State Minister Tirumar Abate, said that the festival helps to cement national unity and foster mutual understanding to achieve the country's aspirations.

She stated that this year's celebration intended to resolve problems and bring national consensus to seize future opportunities together.

In addition to recognizing Ethiopia's diversity, Tirumar said that it is high time to strengthen unity and hold discussions on issues that have not yet been resolved as a country in the process of state building.

According to the State Minister, such festivals would help to strengthen national unity and build a resilient economy with joined hands.

"Therefore, we must not only be part of the solution to current national problems, but also play our part in facilitating future opportunities," she noted.

Hence, Ethiopians would continue building on the successes they have achieved so far in the state-building processthrough build Ethiopian unity on an unshakable rock by creating a common understanding on the interests of nations, nationalities, and peoples, Tirumar said.

The Ministry of Planning and Development has celebrated the 19th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Day with a panel discussion regarding the activities to be implemented in connection with the celebration of the festival.