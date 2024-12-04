Ethiopia Makes Significant Strides in Adoption of EVs

Private companies have commended the government's measure to ban the importation of fuel-powered cars in order to advance electric vehicles and support the nation's green energy transition efforts.

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics has launched Ethio-green mobility 2024 exhibition and symposium at the Huajian international light industry city special economic zone, showcasing the latest innovations in sustainable mobility, including cutting-edge electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy technologies. Banning the importation of fuel cars recently, Ethiopia is making significant strides in reducing carbon emissions and transforming urban mobility by embracing electric transportation.

EtiopiKar Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Samuel Addisalem, told The Ethiopian Herald that the nation is making significant strides in reducing carbon emissions and the recent move taken by the government to ban fuel car importation is a testament of this commitment to realize green energy transition.

He believed that Ethiopia is aggressively working to shift its means of transport to EVs by leveraging its abundant renewable energy resources which is significantly important to reduce the nation's reliance on fuels and minimize environmental impacts.

Recalling the recent decision by the government to cut the importation of fuel cars as part of its commitment to promoting electric vehicles, he stated that the nation is observing an increasing demand for EVs.

The decision is highly encouraging private sectors to engage in EVs and supporting the government's effort to realize green energy transition, he added.

"We are importing fully electric cars and planning to establish local production in the near future. We have sub-dealers in various regions of the country," Samuel said, adding that green mobility suggests the future of the transportation sector, given the country's significant renewable energy potentials.

"This is a good move by the government and winning the hearts of customers. To fully charge a vehicle, you will pay 150 Birr, which is a reasonable cost compared to fuel prices, and commercial users can operate for two to three days on a full charge," he noted.

As part of its commitment to promote the adoption of EVs, the government has been expanding infrastructural facilities and providing tax incentives to encourage EVs transport as the way-out. The measure has created conducive environment for EVs market to boom locally and promote the merits of EVs, he stated.

The nation is witnessing a rapid growth of electric vehicle as sembly and the government isworking to develop EV's infrastructure and strongly working to unlockrenewable energy potential and fostering public-private partnerships to realize the nations move towards green energy transition shortly.Ministry of Transport and Logistics announced that the government isworking to replace cars powered by fossil fuels with electric vehicles by harnessing country's renewable energy resources.