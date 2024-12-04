The Abbay river, the world's longest water resource, has been a lifeline for its beneficiaries since time immemorial. Beyond serving as a vital natural resource, it has the potential to foster regional and multilateral economic, political, and social collaboration. Riparian nations must shift their perspective to see the Nile as a bridge for cooperation rather than a source of discord.

Historically, the Abbay has been perceived differently by upper and lower riparian countries. For centuries, the lower riparian nations have relied on the shared resource as their lifeblood, benefiting immensely from its waters. In contrast, the upper riparian countries, through which the river flows, have remained passive, unable to utilize this resource effectively. This disparity has long favored the lower riparian nations while marginalizing the upper riparian states, causing tension and rivalry.

The inequity stems from colonial-era agreements that heavily favored the lower riparian countries, excluding the upper riparian nations from utilizing the Nile's waters. The Nile Water Agreements of 1929 and 1959, orchestrated by colonial powers, granted exclusive rights to the lower riparian nations, sidelining the contributions and rights of the others. These agreements left upper riparian countries like Ethiopia without a fair share of the resource, an arrangement that is neither just nor sustainable.

Ethiopia, known as the "Water Tower of Africa," contributes 85% of the Nile's total flow. Yet, it has long been deprived of the opportunity to utilize this vital resource.

There are still various arguments regarding the utilization of the Nile River water resource. Lower riparian nations especially Egypt has been using its ultimate wisdom and resource to stop the construction. Not only that, even at this moment where the dam is on the verge of completion, its pressure has been exerted in a number of ways. In such a case, some Egyptian scholars and elite groups stop pushing forward as the dam's completion is imminent.

Adversely, the Ethiopian Government has kept the doors open for any negotiations that could bring the parties together and discuss on the matter. Besides, Ethiopia has been expressing its desire to work together and build some common grounds for further cooperation. Ethiopia believes that the water resource is for all the riparian countries and all have full right to utilize the resource without affecting the other. The same this has occurred in Ethiopia's situation. Using the resource for economic growth is what nations like Ethiopia wants to achieve.

Apart from being the source of dispute and argument, the Abbay River can also be create a chance for those nations a way for building economic integration among them. Leaders of the countries can discuss on such transboundary natural resources and change them to a means of cooperation.

With the help of their leaders and regional and continental blocs, riparian nations can do much more and convert the longest river in the world to the economic destination and regional integration. With its immense advantages, Nile River can pave a way for the upper and lower riparian countries for their economic and political togetherness.

To address this imbalance and drive its economic growth, Ethiopia began constructing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Abbay River in 2011. This ambitious hydroelectric project, one of the largest in the world, aims to provide sustainable energy for the country, where over 60% of the population still lives without electricity.

Despite the immense benefits GERD offers, the project has faced significant resistance, particularly from Egypt, which has employed various strategies to halt its progress. Even as the dam nears completion, opposition persists. Nonetheless, Ethiopia has consistently maintained an open-door policy for dialogue and negotiations, seeking to build consensus and promote cooperation among Nile riparian countries. Ethiopia's vision is clear: to utilize the Nile for its development while ensuring that all riparian nations benefit equitably.

Rather than being a source of contention, the Abbay River can serve as a catalyst for regional economic integration. Leaders of the riparian nations have the opportunity to transform this shared resource into a means of collaboration. Through regional and continental initiatives, the Nile can be harnessed to foster economic and political unity.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ustaz Jemal Bashir, Media Manager of Kings of Abay Media and a prominent advocate for equitable Nile water utilization, highlighted the river's immense potential for regional cooperation and growth. He emphasized the importance of economic interdependence among riparian countries and noted a gradual shift in the perception of some Egyptian scholars, who now acknowledge the significance of Nile waters to Ethiopians. He urged Egyptian policymakers to adopt a cooperative approach for mutual benefit.

Jemal underscored the potential of GERD to supply hydropower not only to Ethiopia but also to Sudan, Egypt, and other riparian nations, meeting regional energy demands. He called for multilateral collaboration in sectors such as investment, transportation, communication, and trade to strengthen regional ties. "Joint initiatives for managing water resources are encouraged to ensure equitable distribution and address concerns about water security," he remarked.

He also stressed the need to overcome historical mistrust among Nile Basin countries through dialogue and negotiations. Rebuilding confidence and fostering mutual understanding are essential for resolving longstanding disputes over water rights.

Jemal further cautioned against external interference in Ethiopia's domestic affairs, noting that such actions exploit ideological and political differences among Ethiopians for gain. Despite internal disagreements, Ethiopians share common values that have united them in tolerance.

Ustaz Jemal also suggested the need to maintain Ethiopia's fraternity with the Arab world. "We have preserved a long-lasting relationship with Arab Countries especially with the Arab League. This relationship should further be strengthened in trade and investment and other spheres," he recommended.

In conclusion, he recommended strengthening Ethiopia's relationship with Arab countries, particularly those in the Arab League. "We have maintained a long-standing relationship with Arab countries. This should be further enhanced in trade, investment, and other spheres," he added. By leveraging the Nile as a tool for cooperation rather than conflict, riparian nations can transform this natural resource into a cornerstone of regional development and unity.