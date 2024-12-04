Ethiopia: Cooperatives Pave Way for Market Stability, Public Welfare

ADAMA- The Addis Ababa Cooperatives Commission has highlighted the critical role of cooperatives in stabilizing market prices and alleviating public challenges.

This was stated during a summit held in Adama yesterday, aimed at fostering market links between manufacturers and suppliers.

Lilti Giday, Commissioner of the Addis Ababa Cooperatives Commission, stated that the City Administration has utilized a one-billion-Birr revolving fund over the past four years to support selected sectors. She mentioned the administration's efforts to address the financial shortcomings of cooperatives.

During the event, Habteyes Diro, Deputy Commissioner of the Addis Ababa Cooperatives Commission, presented a document emphasizing that cooperatives act as vital bridges between consumers and producers. He noted their role in fostering trust, ensuring fair pricing, and eliminating illegal brokerage chains. He also underscored that cooperatives contribute significantly to economic stability and community welfare, aligning with the country's macroeconomic reforms.

Addis Ababa's Deputy Mayor, Jantirar Abay, addressed the gathering, stressing that cooperatives are key players in providing better prices and higher-quality products in the current market environment.

Adding to the discussion, Abdi Mumed, Deputy Commissioner of the Federal Cooperatives Commission, highlighted the importance of creating market links between producers, manufacturers, and cooperatives to stabilize the market system and improve citizens' wellbeing. He praised the cooperative unions in Oromia and Amhara states for their exemplary performance, encouraging other states to follow their lead.

The summit underscored the pivotal role cooperatives play in driving economic stability and improving public welfare across the nation.