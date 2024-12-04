Ethiopia: South Korea to Cement Public Diplomacy With Ethiopia

- The Republic of Korea expressed interest to further strengthen public diplomacy with Ethiopia as the Asian nation plans to expand taekwondo sport in Addis Ababa.

South Korean Ambassador to Ethiopia, Jung Kang told The Ethiopian Herald that the fraternal relations between the two nations will further strengthen through the rising of taekwondo sport and other bilateral activities.

Ambassador Kang stated that the Korean Embassy in Addis Ababa will provide the necessary support to the growth of taekwondo sport in Ethiopia.

The embassy will continue sponsoring every taekwondo competition in Ethiopia, he said, adding, "We look forward to the rise of taekwondo in Ethiopia to shine like athletics sport."

Taekwondo befits the Ethiopian culture and it is not just a physical exercise but also a spiritual activity helpful for behavioral development, mental health and strength, which is vital to nurture children, according to Kang.

"I always amazed by people who love Taekwondo here in Ethiopia, we will support taekwondo opportunities."

Splendidly, taekwondo sport is precious and enduring Korean cultural root, identity and history, the Ambassador said, noting that the sport will help to bring attitudinal change as it is one of the mediums to learn about respect each other and keenness towards harmony.

The fourth Ambassadors' Cup Taekwondo competition was held in Ethiopia at the Ethiopian Sport Academy participating athletes from various states and city administrations. In the contest, Djiboutian competitors also participated, making the tournament more vibrant and inclusive.

Ambassador Kang expressed that the resumption of the coAmpetition that was interrupted for five years due to the outbreak of COVID-19, will create a new chapter to the development of the Ethiopian taekwondo club.