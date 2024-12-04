Zimbabwe: Herald Arts Editor Gets Prestigious Award

The Herald Entertainment and Lifestyle editor, Tafadzwa Zimoyo, has received the Honorary Chairman's Special Recognition Award at the recent Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) gala dinner held in Sandton, South Africa, for his significant contributions to fashion and entertainment journalism, marking a notable achievement in his career.

He was presented the award by Zimbabwe Consul General to South Africa, Mr Eria Phiri, and ZAA board member Ms Rose Guwaza.

The ninth ZAA celebrated the impactful work of Zimbabwean personalities living and working in South Africa.

However, the chairman's honorary award is based on his selection of Zimbabweans across the globe.

Zimoyo was among several distinguished recipients including Walter Wanyanya, Napoleon Nyanhi, Monalisa Chisango and Plot Mhako, who were acknowledged for their roles in elevating Zimbabwe's cultural presence on the global stage.

Said Zimoyo: "I am honoured to receive this award, which signifies that our work is being recognised. I dedicate this achievement to my mother, as it inspires me to continue striving for excellence."

Ms Guwaza described the event as a vibrant celebration of excellence and innovation, uniting a diverse group of individuals who have made significant contributions across various fields.

"This event showcases the power of collaboration and creativity among Zimbabweans," she stated.

The awards, which have been held in countries such as Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, aim to motivate Zimbabweans abroad to continue representing their heritage with pride.

Ms Guwaza acknowledged the challenge of managing the expectations of a diverse audience, including nominees, winners, sponsors and guests.

"We are grateful to everyone who took the time to nominate deserving individuals for these prestigious awards," she added.

"The recognition of hard work and dedication makes this event particularly special."

As Zimoyo and other awards winners, bask in their achievements, the ZAA looks forward to expanding its reach in the coming years.

Ms Guwaza is optimistic they will recognise even more Zimbabweans who contribute positively to their communities, reinforcing the importance of celebrating hard work and dedication within the diaspora.